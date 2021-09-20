New York, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Athleisure Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type, By Product, By End User, By Distribution Channel And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06151335/?utm_source=GNW



Athleisure Market Growth & Trends



The global athleisure market size is anticipated to reach USD 549.41 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 8.6% over the forecast period. People require attire that is both comfortable and stylish. Athleisure is defined as a combination of athletic and casual leisure activities and thus, the sector is growing at a rapid pace. It is a popular category because it taps into several broad trends, including a global shift toward consumers wearing more casual clothing, consumers seeking comfortable clothing, and a more health-conscious consumer engaging in more athletic activities and requiring performance clothing for these activities.



True Fit’s Fashion Genome (via Direct Commerce), which analyses data from 17,000 brands and 180 million True Fit users, confirms that athleisure orders have increased by 84% since the pandemic began; sales of women’s athleisure bottoms in the United Kingdom alone were five times higher in December 2020 than in April 2020.In addition, order volumes for men’s athleisure wear sales increased by 20% from the previous year.



Target’s activewear line, All in Motion, which had only been launched before the pandemic, reportedly surpassed $1 billion in sales.



According to GQ, at least a dozen new businesses have joined the market with identical origin stories in the previous five years. To mention a few, the British companies Ashmei and Iffley Road; the Danish brand Doxarun; and the American brands Isaora and Tracksmith, with the former focusing on high-end training gear and parkas and the latter investing in a retro Ivy League look.



Athleisure Market Report Highlights

• The mass athleisure type segment accounted for the largest share of more than 64% in 2020 and is expected to expand at a steady CAGR over the forecast period

• The demand for highly comfortable clothes with sports features has increased in recent years, and wide pockets and elastic knot elements have become important products for carrying large mobile phones, purses, and a few other daily essentials

• The growing popularity of the utility fashion trend has spurred the demand for utility-active apparel

• The yoga apparel segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020 and is also estimated to register the fastest CAGR from 2021 to 2028

• North America had the largest market share in 2020; however, Asia Pacific will register the fastest CAGR of more than 10% from 2021 to 2028

