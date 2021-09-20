Allogene Therapeutics Adds Renowned CAR T Expert, Jae Park, M.D. to its Scientific Advisory Board

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALLO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of allogeneic CAR T (AlloCAR T™) therapies for cancer, today announced the appointment of Jae Park, M.D., acting Chief of Cellular Therapeutics at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York, to its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB). Dr. Park, widely recognized as one of the world experts in cell therapies, is the leading principal investigator of several clinical trials in patients with non-Hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

“We are honored to welcome Dr. Park to our Scientific Advisory Board,” said Rafael Amado, M.D., Executive Vice President of Research & Development and Chief Medical Officer of Allogene. “Dr. Park’s groundbreaking research and experience treating patients with CAR T and other novel immunotherapies will help us maintain our leadership postion as we advance our platform for patients with blood cancers and solid tumors.”

Dr. Park is Associate Attending Physician in the Division of Hematologic Oncology, Leukemia Service, a Director of Adult Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia Program and the Acting Chief of Cellular Therapeutics Service at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York, New York. Dr. Park received his medical degree from the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, and completed an internal medicine residency at Massachusetts General Hospital and a hematology/oncology fellowship at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. Dr. Park has written numerous peer-reviewed articles appearing in New England Journal of Medicine, Science Translational Medicine, Blood, Cancer Discovery and Journal of Clinical Oncology. His research – which focuses on translating and establishing novel targeted and immunotherapies for patients with hematologic malignancies – has been recognized and funded by the The American Society of Hematology, The American Association for Cancer Research, The American Society of Clinical Oncology, The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, The Geoffrey Beene Research Foundation, and The National Comprehensive Cancer Network.

The Allogene SAB comprises experts across oncology, immunology, cell therapy, and drug discovery and development. Dr. Park joins existing SAB members, Chair Ton Schumacher, Ph.D., Donald B. Kohn, M.D., Malcom K. Brenner, M.D., Ph.D., Matthew Porteus, M.D., Ph.D., Owen Witte, M.D., Stephan Grupp, M.D., Ph.D., Stephen J. Forman, M.D., Thomas F. Gajewski, M.D., Ph.D., and Wendell Lim, Ph.D.

