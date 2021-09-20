Healthcare Market Research Company Black Book Joins Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Companies in America for 4th Year

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inc. magazine recently revealed its 2021 Inc. 5000 List, featuring Black Book Research at number 1,529 with a three-year revenue growth of 307%. Inc.'s annual list is the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies.

In the past few years, Black Book Research has recorded impressive growth. The 2021 edition marks Black Book's the fourth year on the list, first entering in 2017 at #601, followed by a ranking of #511 the next year. and #821 in 2020, each prior list ranking achieved over five hundred percent annual growth respectively.

Black Book (https://blackbookmarketresearch.com) has adapted many of the sophisticated survey application and database technology tools to revolutionize market research and client experience polling for the healthcare software, services, consulting and medical equipment sectors. Black Book leads the industry in extracting exclusive insights, actionable recommendations, forecasts and trends through crowdsourced user polling and comprehensive opinion-mining methods for hundreds of healthcare brands.

"We are filling the ever-growing demand for frictionless market research by investors, hospitals, payers, physicians, media, advisors, governmental agencies, medical manufacturers, competitive vendors, consultants and advisors, group purchasing organizations, banking and financial firms on brands and developments sourced from advanced data science tools," said Doug Brown, founder and president.

"Black Book has redefined how medical software, services, and equipment buyers can better understand the authentic usability, reliability, ROI, ethics and trust, security, support and innovation of vendors and brands through the feedback of current and past users," said Brown. "Traditional research methods, such as CIO focus groups and small IT group interviews, are excellent tools, but brand teams are now in a position where explicit user level feedback is needed quickly and efficiently, with sufficient depth and breadth from those actually interacting routinely with the software, devices and services."

"Black Book's repeated inclusion on the Inc. 5000, is a truly extraordinary accomplishment," James Ledbetter, editor in chief of Inc. Media, said. "Making the list gets harder every year as your starting base grows. A mere one in three companies maintains their standing two times." Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists. The 2021 Inc. 5000 achieved an astounding three-year median growth rate of 171.8 percent and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, the Inc 5000 ranked companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at https://www.inc.com/profile/black-book-market-research

About the Inc. 5000 Methodology

Companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2017 to 2020. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2017. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of Dec. 31, 2020. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2017 is $100,000; the minimum for 2020 is $2 million. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.'s September issue.

