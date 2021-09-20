CBD Unlimited Exhibiting at Natural Products Expo East 2021

CAVE CREEK, AZ, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Endexx Corporation (EDXC), a provider of innovative phytonutrient-based food and nutritional products, is pleased to announce the Company will be presenting at the Natural Products Expo East taking place on September 23-25 in Philadelphia, PA. at booth #3448.

This year at the Natural Products Expo East, Endexx will introduce its exciting new Brand Blesswell™ All-Natural Men’s Grooming Line by DJ Khaled. Endexx’s, CBD Unlimited™ Heritage Line will display its updated suite of premium products as well as the Company’s latest value line products in Health and Wellness at Booth #3448.

Expo East represents the first industry related Trade Show to take place in two years. The Covid19 pandemic has massively impacted all aspects of industry. This event marks the first time industry leaders, buyers and consumers have had the opportunity to physically experience and engage with each other in a community environment in nearly two years. The Endexx team is eager to present its full line of updated products and introduce new categories in the Hemp and CBD suite of products.

The rising global demand for hemp-based products demonstrates a promising future for the CBD industry. Endexx has positioned itself as a Leader in the industry since 2014. With established products in FDM and an accelerating Direct-to-Consumer engagement platform, the robust platform of all-natural hemp-derived products in Health and Wellness arena is gaining critical mass as the industry begins to return to normal.

“We are excited to introduce our new brand BLESSWELL™ at Expo East this year. We are looking forward to fortifying our relationships with major retailers and establishing new connections between emerging retailers and buyers who have been shaping and impacting the industry for the past seven years,” commented CEO and Chairman, Todd Davis. Davis added, “This unique event highlights the importance of community engagement as well as ethical and sustainable business practices, which is something we provide every day. We will be meeting with several leading brands and retailers while presenting our products that are currently in over 5,000 stores nationwide.”

Natural Products Expo East is the world's largest natural and organic products event, gathering an inspired community of more than 86,000 attendees from 136 countries, all working to drive positive change in the CPG and organic wellness industry.

About Endexx Corporation

Endexx Corporation, through its operating division CBD Unlimited, develops and distributes all-natural CBD products derived from cannabis sativa plant (Hemp), containing less than 0.01% THC. Its products range from oils, capsules, topicals, and pet products, all with the shared purpose of therapeutic and pain relief for humans and pets. Phyto-Bites are CBD soft chews for animal use that are formulated to promote health and support the reduction of separation anxiety, pain, and inflammation. The science behind these products involves over half a decade of clinical research in the field and lab work to provide accuracy in dosage and delivery of optimal absorption per serving.

Website: www.blesswell.co, www.cbdunlimited.com, www.endexx.com

Safe Harbor Notice

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to financial results and plans for future development activities and are thus prospective. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding intent, belief or current expectations of the company, its directors or its officers. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the company’s ability to control. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements are risks and uncertainties associated with the company’s business and finances in general, including the ability to continue and manage its growth, competition, global economic conditions and other factors discussed in detail in the Company’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Contact:

For further investor and media information, contact:

Endexx Corporation

Todd Davis

Chairman & CEO

InvestorRelations@endexx.com

480-595-6900