DUROLANE® Among High-Molecular Weight Hyaluronic Acid Treatments Linked to Significant Improvements in Knee Osteoarthritis Pain by American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons

DURHAM, N.C., Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bioventus Inc. , (Nasdaq: BVS) (“Bioventus” or the “Company”), a leader in innovations for active healing, announced that the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) recently released updated clinical practice guidelines (CPG) indicating that high molecular weight cross-linked hyaluronic treatments, including Bioventus treatment DUROLANE, showed statistically significant improvement in certain knee osteoarthritis (OA) patients. The recommendation follows a review of 28 studies assessing intra-articular hyaluronic acid (HA) injections when compared to controls.



The CPG states that viscosupplementation, in the form of intra-articular HA injections, can represent a viable option for some patients who failed other treatments when appropriately indicated. Patients with low to moderate arthritic knees (Kellgren Lawrence (KL) I-III) have better results than those with severely affected knees (KL IV). In addition, the CPG highlights statistically significant results that were associated with high molecular weight cross-linked HA, but not with mid or low molecular weight HA.

DUROLANE is a single-injection osteoarthritis (OA) treatment that is lightly cross-linked and has the highest reported molecular weight of all US-approved HA products.1, 2

“These updated guidelines from AAOS now match how we have always recommended the utilization of our HA products for knee OA pain,” said John Nosenzo, Chief Commercial Officer, Bioventus. “Now patients and physicians will have even more confidence in using HA therapies with high molecular weight such as DUROLANE.”

“The updated clinical practice guidelines from AAOS better aligns with the clinical practice and experience of most physicians. HA injections, including DUROLANE, are a viable option for patients who fail treatments such as NSAID’s, weight loss, and exercise,” said Vinod Dasa MD. “We applaud the Academy for recognizing the patient population that benefits from these treatments to manage their low to moderate OA knee pain.”

DUROLANE, which has more Level 1 clinical studies than any other single-injection HA, has demonstrated providing greater reduction in OA knee pain versus Synvisc-One®.3 It has longer lasting pain relief versus a steroid injection, is safe for repeated courses of therapy, and repeated use of DUROLANE does not increase the incidence of adverse events.4, 5 Visit www.durolane.com for more information.

About Bioventus

Bioventus delivers clinically proven, cost-effective products that help people heal quickly and safely. Its mission is to make a difference by helping patients resume and enjoy active lives. The Innovations for Active Healing from Bioventus include offerings for pain treatment & joint preservation, restorative therapies and bone graft substitutes. Built on a commitment to high quality standards, evidence-based medicine and strong ethical behavior, Bioventus is a trusted partner for physicians worldwide. For more information, visit www.bioventus.com, and follow the Company on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Bioventus, the Bioventus logo, and DUROLANE are registered trademarks of Bioventus LLC. NASHA is a registered trademark. Synvisc-One is a registered trademark of Genzyme Corporation.

Indications for Use: DUROLANE is indicated for the treatment of pain in osteoarthritis (OA) of the knee in patients who have failed to respond adequately to conservative non-pharmacological therapy or simple analgesics, e.g. acetaminophen. Do not inject DUROLANE with knee joint infections, infections, or skin disease in the area of the injection site. Do not administer to patients with known hypersensitivity (allergy) to HA preparations. Risks can include transient pain or swelling at the injection site. DUROLANE has not been tested in pregnant or lactating women, or children.

NOTE: The above indications presented are for the US market; indications may vary by country. Consult with your local Bioventus representative for approved use within your region of interest. Full prescribing information can be found in product labeling, at www.durolane.com or by contacting Bioventus Customer Service at 800-836-4080.

References: 1.Bioventus LLC. Q-Med Molecular Weight of DUROLANE, MA-10789. Data on ﬁle, RPT-001313. June 2021. 2.Nicholls M, Manjoo A, Shaw P, Niazi F, Rosen J. Rheological Properties of Commercially Available Hyaluronic Acid Products in the United States forth Treatment of Osteoarthritis Knee Pain. Clin Med Insights Arthritis Musculoskelet Disord. 2018 Jan 3;11:1179544117751622. doi: 10.1177/1179544117751622. PMID: 29326532; PMCID: PMC5757428. 3. McGrath AF, McGrath AM, Jessop ZM, et al. A comparison of intra-articular hyaluronic acid competitors in the treatment of mild to moderate knee osteoarthritis. J Arthritis. 2013; 2(1):108. doi:10.4172/2167-7921.1000108. 4 Leighton R, Åkermark C, Therrien R, et. al. NASHA® hyaluronic acid vs methylprednisolone for knee osteoarthritis: a prospective, multi-centre, randomized, non-inferiority trial. Osteoarthritis Cartilage. 2014; 22(1):17-25. 5. DUROLANE [package insert]. Durham, NC: Bioventus LLC; 2018.

