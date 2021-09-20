India’s First Commercial Data Center completes 21 years in Operation

Chennai, Tamil Nadu, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ: SIFY), India’s most comprehensive ICT solutions provider today announced that its Data Center at Vashi, the first commercial Data Center in India, completed 21 years of uninterrupted operations.

Sify Technologies expanded into the Data Center business in the year 2000. Sify has built and today operates 10 carrier-neutral Data Centers, currently offering more than 70 MW IT Power. Following the facility at Vashi, Sify followed up with larger capacities in Bangalore, Chennai, Airoli, Noida, Rabale, Hyderabad and Kolkata and aims to add 200 MW in the next 4 years. Through CloudCover, Sify also services a network of 49 Data Centers across India.

Delighted at this milestone achievement, Mr. Raju Vegesna, Chairman, Sify Technologies, said “Sify has pioneered and set high standards in the Data Centre space in India ever since the launch of country’s first concurrently-maintainable data centre at the Infotech Park in Vashi, Mumbai in September 2000. Sify was the first to foresee the scope for Data Center as a business vertical in India and hence aggressively invested in the key markets. Today, the combined strength of our Data Centers and Network connectivity puts us in an unbeatable position to drive digital transformation across the nation.”

Mr. Kamal Nath, CEO, Sify Technologies, said “This 21st anniversary of our Vashi Data Center is testimony to Sify’s legacy in the Data Center business in India. Our data center footprint across the country powers our cloud@core philosophy and drives the Integrated Data Center solutions that we offer to our clients to help them meet their digital transformation goals.”

Key advantages/ features of Sify Data Centers Strong connectivity with cloud cover and cost saving with cross connects

Leading industry SLAs supporting colocation agreements

Carrier neutral services

Earthquake resistant structure

Proven capability to meet 99.982% uptime

Connectivity from major telecom carriers

On demand cloud and Managed hosting services

About Sify Technologies

A Fortune India 500 company, Sify Technologies is India’s most comprehensive ICT service & solution provider. With Cloud at the core of our solutions portfolio, Sify is focussed on the changing ICT requirements of the emerging Digital economy and the resultant demands from large, mid and small-sized businesses.

Sify’s infrastructure comprising state-of-the-art Data Centers, the largest MPLS network, partnership with global technology majors and deep expertise in business transformation solutions modelled on the cloud, make it the first choice of start-ups, SMEs and even large Enterprises on the verge of a revamp.

More than 10000 businesses across multiple verticals have taken advantage of our unassailable trinity of Data Centers, Networks and Security services and conduct their business seamlessly from more than 1600 cities in India. Internationally, Sify has presence across North America, the United Kingdom and Singapore.

