The Global Medical Information Market is expected to grow by $ 7.83 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 25.02% during the forecast period

02% during the forecast period. Our report on the medical information market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing adoption of EHRs and the presence of favorable government initiatives. In addition, the increasing adoption of EHRs is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The medical information market analysis includes the service segment and geographic landscape.



The medical information market is segmented as below:

By Service

• Contract outsourcing

• In-house



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the high prevalence of fatal diseasesas one of the prime reasons driving the medical information market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on medical information market covers the following areas:

• Medical information market sizing

• Medical information market forecast

• Medical information market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading medical information market vendors that include Accenture Plc, Change Healthcare Inc., Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Ergomed Plc, HCL Technologies Ltd., Infosys Ltd., IQVIA Holdings Inc., MakroCare, Parexel International Corp., and ProPharma Group Holdings LLC. Also, the medical information market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions.

