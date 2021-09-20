The Limestone Boat Company Unveils New Model for Its Brand Limestone® Boats; The All-New L-290DC Model

COLLINGWOOD, Ontario, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Limestone Boat Company Limited (“Limestone”) (TSXV: BOAT) – owner and builder of Aquasport Boats, Limestone® Boats and Boca Bay Boats – has unveiled an all-new dual console model, the Limestone® Boats L-290DC.



Limestone® Boats is a heritage brand recently re-launched with new ownership, ideals and a revamped model lineup. This addition of the 29-foot dual console adds another flagship model to the lineup and complements the current L-290CD Cuddy Cabin Day Boat & Fish Boat Arrangements.

“When we relaunched the Limestone® Boats brand, we had plans all along to bring out a dual console model that would promote all the highlights that Limestones have been known for throughout the brand’s heritage; big water performance, quality, functionality and family-friendly features that appeal to multi-generational boaters, alongside the idea that a premier, seaworthy dual console model would further help us expand our opportunities in additional markets from the Great Lakes to the South,” said Limestone Boat Company CEO Scott Hanson.

“From a design perspective, we wanted to build upon what world-renowned designer Mark Ellis began 35 years ago,” added Hanson. “We consulted with Mark, and then set a course to bring an all-new design to a model worthy of the Limestone name, and I could not be prouder of our engineering and design team for their accomplishments.”

The L-290DC has a length of 29’ 3” and a beam of 11’ 10.8”. Its base power is twin 250 HP engines, with Maximum HP being twin 300’s. The model has a powder coated fiberglass hardtop frame with dual opening vents, recessed speakers, LED spreader lights and courtesy lights; a fiberglass windshield frame with tempered glass; a wet bar with Corian countertop, sink and removable 65-qt cooler; a spacious head with quarter berth; and luxurious upholstery throughout with flexible seating options to maximize sociability, use of space and comfort.

“We felt it was important for the integration of a spacious head area for our multi-generational customers not only for convenience on the water but also to help them extend their time out boating, so we engineered that space to also have a counter and sink, storage, quarter berth, LED courtesy lighting, opening privacy skylight and an electric head with inline macerator and deck pump out,” Hanson continued. “There’s also a 30-gallon freshwater tank.”

“From a sociability standpoint, we designed the model to have numerous comfortable areas around the deck,” added Hanson. “You can relax or entertain in the bow area with our convertible lounge and table, enjoy a snack or meal at the portside L-shaped lounge seating area complete with storage underneath, or take in the view from one or both of the dual fold-down transom bench seats. There’s also a double wide helm seat with independent flip-up bolsters, flip down arm rests, cup holders and footrests for the captain and first mate, child or grandchild.”

Other notable standard features onboard include a portside dive door with removable telescoping ladder; integrated swim platform with telescoping ladder; anchor locker with stem-mounted anchor windlass with remote helm switch; 12V and USB outlets; power assisted steering; mahogany steering wheel; starboard windshield wiper with fresh water reservoir; cockpit coaming bolsters; raw water washdown and a freshwater shower; two large fish boxes totaling a combined 74 gallons; and stereo with Bluetooth and speakers to name a few.

Notable options on the L-290DC include air conditioning at the helm and in the head area; hot water heater, underwater lights, ski pylon; removable cockpit table with synthetic teak; summer kitchen with sink, refrigerator, and grill; stand-alone butane canister grill; SureShade system for aft/ cockpit shading/ protection; synthetic teak decking; and electronics.

With the announcement of the all-new L-290DC, production for the model will commence late fall for Q1 2022 shipments, with orders currently being taken. Visit limestoneboats.com for more information.

Limestone® Boats L-290DC Specifications

Length: 29’ 3” / 8.9 m Beam: 11’ 10.8” / 3.6 m Draft: 21” / 0.5 m Deadrise: 22.5 degrees Fuel Capacity: 250 gal / 946 L Displacement (approx.): 9,365 lbs / 4,248 kg

ABOUT LIMESTONE ® BOATS :

Limestone® Boats, a heritage brand primarily recognized in the northeast United States and parts of Canada for the past 35 years has re-launched with new ownership and ideals under the parent company of The Limestone Boat Company. Its revamped model line-up spans 20’-29’ complete with runabouts, cuddies, center & dual consoles with classic day boat and fish arrangements. Limestone models carry forward its renowned dedication to quality, durability & functionality. For more information, visit www.limestoneboats.com .

ABOUT LIMESTONE BOAT COMPANY LIMITED:

The Limestone Boat Company – owner and builder of Aquasport Boats, Limestone® Boats and Boca Bay Boats - is publicly traded on the Toronto Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol BOAT. They are headquartered in Collingwood, Ontario with a 145,000 sq. ft. manufacturing facility in White Bluff, Tennessee. The company is backed by a large, skilled labor force and dealer partners throughout the United States and the Canadian Great Lakes Region.

For more information, contact:

Investor Relations: Bill Mitoulas

800-720-2395

bill@limestoneboats.com

Website: www.limestoneboatcompany.com

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

