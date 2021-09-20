AAR awarded $41M contract by National Nuclear Security Administration to provide a reconfigured transport aircraft

Wood Dale, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AAR (NYSE: AIR), a leading provider of aviation services to commercial and government operators, MROs and OEMs, was awarded a firm, fixed-price contract by the Department of Energy’s (DOE) National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) for the conversion and delivery of a B737-700 aircraft modified into a “FlexCombi” configuration.

“AAR is once again honored to provide increased airlift capability to the Department of Energy and the National Nuclear Security Administration,” said Jay Pereira, AAR Vice President of Government Programs. “We are proud to support this critical mission with a high-quality product at a very competitive price.”

With this acquisition, the NNSA will increase its fleet size to support mission-critical activities to maintain the safety, security and effectiveness of the United States’ nuclear deterrent capacity. The FlexCombi configuration gives the NNSA the ability to quickly configure the aircraft between passenger and/or cargo modes, serving ever-evolving mission requirements. Work will commence immediately and be completed within twelve months.

“We applaud the NNSA for recognizing the value and embracing the use of commercial best practices in this acquisition,” said Nicholas Gross, AAR Senior Vice President Integrated Solutions. “This award further demonstrates the advantages available to the US Government by accessing the aftermarket for its systems and sustainment needs. AAR is in a unique position to deliver benefits given our commercial aftermarket expertise and ability to adapt to the needs of our government customers.”

For more information about AAR´s Government Solutions, please visit aarcorp.com/integrated-solutions/government-solutions/.

