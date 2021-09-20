Sumo Logic to Host 5th Annual Illuminate User Conference

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sumo Logic, (Nasdaq: SUMO) the pioneer in continuous intelligence , today announced that it will host its 5th annual Illuminate user conference Sept. 28-29, 2021. As the premier global education event, Illuminate will showcase best practices through customer, technical and thought leader sessions in an interactive virtual experience. This year’s event will also feature a strong lineup of customer stories including: Airbnb, Alaska Airlines, Code42, Dave, North American Bancard, Pitney Bowes, SAP, Thoughtworks, Tokio Marine, Vizient and more to showcase how organizations of all sizes can address the data challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications and cloud computing. The opening keynote will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 29 at 9 a.m. PT. To watch, register for the event . The keynote will also be available that day at 9 a.m. PT on the company’s investor relations website .



“Five years in Illuminate continues to be all about empowering our users to thrive in the digital era by helping them harness the power of continuous intelligence to better build, run and secure modern applications,” said Dione Hedgpeth, chief customer officer for Sumo Logic. “This year we’re excited to once again welcome users from around the world to engage in a dynamic, content-rich virtual experience, with new certifications, workshops and master classes to provide attendees with the ability to interact with their peers, share best practices and help solve some of their biggest challenges with real-time data analytics.”

In addition to the lineup of speakers, Illuminate will feature a robust certification and training program that provides an engaging learning experience to help advance and optimize skill sets and improve effectiveness to gain better operational and security insights across the digital business. Additional Illuminate highlights include:

Master Class

For the first time, Illuminate will feature a master class designed for experienced Sumo Logic users. The class will give users the opportunity to participate in a smaller, detailed technical session that explores advanced techniques and allows them to extract the most value from the Sumo Logic platform for their business.

Observability Track: Closing the Intelligence Gaps

Visibility presents a significant challenge for businesses as the distributed nature of modern applications continues to increase. Using multiple tools to monitor metrics, analyze logs and trace transactions to solve issues in real-time exposes gaps in your analytics that can cost you response time and revenue. This topic track will cover how DevOps, SRE and performance teams can use Sumo Logic to deliver quality customer experiences using a single solution to monitor and secure modern applications.

Security Track: Modernizing Security Operations

As cyber threats evolve, organizations need to adopt a modern approach to security operations to achieve cyber resilience. This track will provide and share best practices including how to modernize security solutions to address modern threats, running a cloud-native SOC and securing the app modernization journey.

4th Annual Women of Sumo Event

As part of Sumo Logic’s annual Illuminate user conference, the company will host its Women of Sumo event. This year’s event, “Women in STEM: Empowering the Next Generation,” will feature a panel of seasoned female technology leaders including Beth Weeks, CIO for Planview, Margaret Francis, president and COO for Armory, Lisa Hammitt, AI expert and strategic advisor, Kristan Keene, head of diversity, equity and inclusion for Informatica, and Dione Hedgpeth, chief customer officer for Sumo Logic, who will share their career journeys and offer practical advice for how women can advance their careers in STEM.

Additional Resources

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic Inc. (Nasdaq: SUMO) is the pioneer in continuous intelligence, a new category of software, which enables organizations of all sizes to address the data challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing. The Sumo Logic Continuous Intelligence Platform™ automates the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights within seconds. More than 2,100 customers around the world rely on Sumo Logic to build, run, and secure their modern applications and cloud infrastructures. Only Sumo Logic delivers its platform as a true, multi-tenant SaaS architecture, across multiple use-cases, enabling businesses to thrive in the Intelligence Economy. For more information, visit www.sumologic.com .

Sumo Logic is a trademark or registered trademark of Sumo Logic in the United States and in foreign countries. All other company and product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Any information regarding offerings, updates, functionality, or other modifications, including release dates, is subject to change without notice. The development, release, and timing of any offering, update, functionality, or modification described herein remains at the sole discretion of Sumo Logic, and should not be relied upon in making a purchase decision, nor as a representation, warranty, or commitment to deliver specific offerings, updates, functionalities, or modifications in the future.

Media Contacts

Melissa Liton

Sumo Logic

mliton@sumologic.com

(650) 814-3882



