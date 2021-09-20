Press Release

Nokia and DigitalC to provide internet connectivity to thousands of underserved homes in Cleveland, Ohio using Private LTE





Nokia working with non-profit DigitalC to provide much needed connectivity to households in one of the least connected cities in the U.S.

Roll out of Nokia Digital Automation Cloud (DAC) end-to-end private LTE network will allow companies to rapidly introduce services.

Access to high-speed, affordable, reliable broadband is vital in the delivery of education, health and economic opportunities to residents.

20 September 2021

Espoo, Finland – Nokia announced today that it is working with non-profit organization, DigitalC, to deliver much needed high-speed internet connectivity to underserved homes in Cleveland, Ohio, using its Digital Automation Cloud (DAC) end-to-end private wireless solution.





The deployment of Nokia DAC will allow DigitalC to leverage private LTE technology to provide affordable, reliable and high-speed internet access to thousands of people around Cleveland. According to a 2019 survey of the U.S. Census’ American Community Survey (ACS), almost 53,000 households – 31% of the city’s total - didn’t have a broadband subscription plan, ranking Cleveland as the most underserved city in the US with 100,000 or more households.

This divide became more pronounced during the lockdowns in 2020 as many were sent to work and learn from home.

Dorothy Baunauch, CEO, DigitalC, said “While 2020 may have highlighted the digital divide in Cleveland the lack of connectivity is a long-standing issue, so we are pleased to work with Nokia to bridge this gap and provide greater education, health and economic opportunities to more people in and around the city.”

Nokia will deploy the end-to-end private wireless DAC solution comprising network core, radio access and indoor and outdoor customer premises equipment (CPE) for deployment in users’ homes. The solution offers plug-and-play private wireless where it is too difficult or costly to establish traditional connectivity, and it will be used in Cleveland to provide wireless internet access to homes over the Citizens Broadband Radio Services (CBRS) 3.5 GHz band.

Ed Cholerton, President of Nokia North America, said: “Leveraging our leading private wireless capabilities, we created the end-to-end Nokia DAC as a complete solution for anyone wanting to provide secure, reliable, high-speed 4G and 5G connectivity where it is most needed. As such we are excited to be a part of this important project, working alongside DigitalC to connect the unconnected and thus improve inclusion in Cleveland.”

