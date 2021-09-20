Global Ad Tech Platform Good-Loop Announces Record Revenue Growth in First Half of 2021

LONDON and NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global ad tech company Good-Loop today announced its strongest ever half-year performance.

The purpose-powered ad platform, which drives brand engagement by converting people’s attention to ads into donations to good causes around the world, generated record revenues in the first half of 2021, signaling strong growth following the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Demand for Good-Loop’s ad programmatic technology saw year-on-year growth of 229% in the first two quarters of 2021, while its purpose-powered ad formats have also now raised more than $3.5M for charities around the world.

The global company, which now runs campaigns in 18 markets around the world, is on a mission to make the connection between brands and consumers more meaningful by delivering respectful ads that deliver real social impact, while also driving significant business and brand uplifts for advertisers. Clients include Unilever, PepsiCo, Nestlé, Levi’s, Bose, H&M, adidas and Nike.

The company is now looking to build on its strong start to 2021. Highlights include:

Record revenues: 229% YOY growth in the first two quarters of 2021. More than a third of Good-Loop revenue comes from repeat business, while the average deal size has increased 52% over the last two years.

Record donations: $3.5M raised for charities around the world as of the end of Q2 2021, including Save The Children, Great Ormond Street Hospital, Ronald McDonald House Charities, World Wildlife Fund, Make-A-Wish Foundation and Feeding America. To read the company’s 2020 Impact Report, click here .

. Increased headcount: Good-Loop has increased its headcount 25% since the start of 2021. The company now has 21 full-time employees across its offices in London and Edinburgh. Lou Nylander, a former Global Marketing Director of ad tech platform Unruly, has also joined its advisory board. Nylander has worked in the digital ad industry for 15 years for companies including Pubmatic, AOL and MediaCom.

High-profile campaigns: Including an Earth Day campaign for Levi’s that helped raise money for eco-charities.

that helped raise money for eco-charities. New products launched: Green Ad Tag : Much like a viewability tracking tag, an ad tag that enables brands and agencies to measure and offset the carbon cost of their digital campaigns in real time. Carbon Calculator : A free tool that enables advertisers to manually measure the carbon footprint of their online ads.





Good-Loop CEO and Founder, Amy Williams, said: “These are really exciting times for Good-Loop. Our record growth and repeat bookings show there’s a real appetite for our ad formats, as we continue to strive to bridge the gap between consumers and brands. Our purpose-powered tech is not doing good for the sake of it -- what we’re selling adds real value for our clients, which explains why we are getting significant market traction.

“But this is just the start. We have a lot more planned for 2021 and beyond, including exciting new products and company announcements. So, stay tuned.”

Good-Loop’s ad solutions include:

Watch to Donate: A skippable ad format available across premium publisher sites and YouTube that incentivizes people to watch online ads by allowing them to ‘unlock’ a charity donation at the end of the spot. The advertiser receives more meaningful brand engagement, while the consumer gets to do good for free. The charity receives 50% of the ad revenue.

A skippable ad format available across premium publisher sites and YouTube that incentivizes people to watch online ads by allowing them to ‘unlock’ a charity donation at the end of the spot. The advertiser receives more meaningful brand engagement, while the consumer gets to do good for free. The charity receives 50% of the ad revenue. Engage to Donate: A highly engaging ad format that allows people to unlock free donations to their favorite charities by swiping or tapping on content in their social media channels.

​​To see a live demo of Good-Loop’s ad formats, click here .

Contact

David Waterhouse, Head of Communications

Good-Loop

Email: david@good-loop.com

