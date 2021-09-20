Brillient Expands Digital Footprint With the IRS

RESTON, Va., Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brillient announced today the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) awarded it the Enterprise Digitalization and Case Management Office (EDCMO) Scanning as a Service (SCaaS) multi-phased contract to produce high-quality digitalization.

This is the third recent award from the IRS and Treasury for which Brillient will be delivering a range of our full-spectrum Digital Transformation solutions. Our suite of digitalization solutions integrates digital and legacy source data into analytics-ready repositories driving mission outcomes.

"This award leverages Brillient's expertise across the full range of digitalization functions for analog and digital media, including source analysis & preparation, capture, quality assurance, data extraction, and data enrichment from both structured and unstructured sources. We are excited to offer these capabilities to federal agencies as one of the ways we help them progress toward a modernized enterprise that integrates the data and information assets across the mission," said Ed Burrows, Vice President of Intelligent Solutions. Richard Jacik, Brillient's Chief Digital Officer, added that, "We are pleased to expand our digitalization work with IRS. Our accelerator-based approach to making analog data sources leverageable as electronic information sources in a digital ecosystem continues to produce industry-leading results and to propel our federal clients toward a modernized and fully digital future. This is part of a baseline for building, defining, and deploying truly transformative, friction-free digital services to citizens."

About Brillient

Brillient is an award-winning Full Spectrum Digital Transformation company enabling clients to transform through the continuum of analog, to digital, to analytics leading to insight-driven decision making and mission execution. We help clients achieve better efficiencies and lower costs in their digital government and IT modernization initiatives enabling friction-free interaction with citizens and business.

Media Contact:

Julia Brainin

Senior Marketing Manager

703-994-4232

Julia.Brainin@brillient.net

