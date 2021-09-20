Novan to Present at the Cantor Fitzgerald Virtual Global Healthcare Conference

DURHAM, N.C., Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novan, Inc. (“the Company” or “Novan”) (Nasdaq: NOVN), today announced that Paula Brown Stafford, President and Chief Executive Officer of Novan, will participate in a fireside chat hosted by Jennifer Kim, Vice President, Equity Research, at the Cantor Fitzgerald Virtual Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at 8:00 AM ET.



In addition to the fireside chat, management will be available to participate in virtual one-on-one meetings with qualified members of the investor community who are registered to attend the conference.

A webcast of the live fireside chat will be accessible on the Events page in the Investors section of the Company’s website (novan.com) and available for 90 days following the event.

About Novan



Novan, Inc. is a pre-commercial nitric oxide-based pharmaceutical company focused on dermatology and anti-infective therapies. We leverage our core synergies of science, capital, resources and patient needs to create value by bringing new nitric oxide-based medicines to market. Our goal is to create the world’s leader in nitric oxide-based science, technology, and clinical translation in support of delivering safe and efficacious therapies using our proprietary nitric oxide-based technology platform, NITRICIL™ to generate macromolecular New Chemical Entities (NCEs) to treat multiple indications.

INVESTOR AND MEDIA CONTACT:

Jenene Thomas

JTC Team, LLC

833-475-8247

NOVN@jtcir.com