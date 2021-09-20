Hootsuite Welcomes Tiziana Figliolia as Chief Financial Officer

Vancouver, BC, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hootsuite is pleased to announce that Tiziana Figliolia joined the company today as Chief Financial Officer. In her role as a key member of Hootsuite’s executive leadership team, Figliolia will be responsible for all finance, tax, treasury and accounting functions globally.

With an international career spanning more than 20 years in technology, Figliolia is a highly respected finance executive known for her ability to build world class finance teams, manage growth, and scale finance operations.

Most recently, Figliolia was the Vice President of Finance at InterDigital Inc., a developer of mobile and video technologies, where she oversaw financial planning and analysis, investor relations, and environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG). Before InterDigital, she spent 10 years in Shanghai with two multinational software companies, PTC and Autodesk. She was Senior Vice President of Global Business Operations at PTC, and prior to that she held various senior leadership roles at Autodesk where she orchestrated strategic and financial planning processes during periods of double-digit growth and global recessions, helping grow the company from $800 million to $2.5 billion revenue over a decade.

“Since its founding Hootsuite has established itself as a pioneer and leader in the social media management software category,” said Figliolia. “I am excited to join the team at Hootsuite, and I look forward to driving strong financial execution into the next stage of growth and value creation for all the company’s stakeholders.”

Figliolia exemplifies Hootsuite’s guiding principle of neighbours and allies through her volunteer work. She co-founded Full STEAM Forward, a non-profit organization whose mission is to tackle inequalities in education and instill a sustained passion in science education for girls of colour. She is the past president and board advisor of IPWS - International Professional Women’s Society.

“As I continue to build out my executive team I look for talented leaders who not only are experts in their disciplines, but who are growth oriented and embody our guiding principles, and our desire to positively impact communities,” said Tom Keiser, CEO, Hootsuite. “While Tiziana’s impressive experience as a finance professional scaling companies through transformation and high growth is undebatable, she has also proved her dedication to the empowerment of women and girls which together sets her apart as a leader. I’m thrilled to have her join our team.”

Figliolia holds a MBA from the USC Marshall School of Business in Los Angeles and Jiao Tong University in Shanghai, and an Undergraduate Degree in Economics from Universita’ Cattolica, Italy.

Tiziana Figliolia on social: LinkedIn, Twitter



