Irving Resources Announces Commencement of Drilling at Hokuryu, Omu Au-Ag Vein Project, Hokkaido, Japan

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Irving Resources Inc. (CSE:IRV; OTCQX: IRVRF) (“Irving” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has commenced its maiden drill program at Hokuryu and will soon commence follow up drilling at the Omui Mine Site. These two targets are part of Irving’s 100% controlled Omu Au-Ag Vein Project, Hokkaido, Japan.



Summary of Planned Maiden Hokuryu Diamond Drill Campaign

Irving’s maiden drill program at Hokuryu will be undertaken using a Japanese-based drill contracted from Sumiko Resources Exploration & Development Co., Ltd. (“ SRED ”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd.

”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. Up to four holes are designed as a maiden drill test of the Hokuryu vein system. Mining was undertaken at Hokuryu for a few short years until it abruptly ceased in 1943.

Irving’s recent controlled source audio-magnetotellurics geophysical program (CSAMT) has identified a large corridor of resistive, presumably silicified, rock extending well beyond the historic mine area. These initial holes will test select areas along this corridor for vein extensions and new veins.

Given the higher altitude at Hokuryu, completion of this program is dependant on weather. If holes remain uncompleted in 2021, Irving plans to complete this program as soon as possible in the spring of 2022.

"We are pleased to commence drilling at Omu once again", commented Dr. Quinton Hennigh, director and technical advisor to Irving. "The newly arrived SRED drill will undertake maiden drilling at Hokuryu, a very large untested high-grade vein target. After a long break in response to the pandemic, we are very eager to get back to work."

Quinton Hennigh (Ph.D., P.Geo.) is the qualified person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101 responsible for, and having reviewed and approved, the technical information contained in this news release. Dr. Hennigh is a technical advisor and director of Irving.

About Irving:

Irving is a junior exploration company with a focus on gold in Japan. Irving also holds, through a subsidiary, a Joint Exploration Agreement with Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corporation (JOGMEC). JOGMEC is a government organization established under the law of Japan, administrated by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry of Japan, and is responsible for stable supply of various resources to Japan through the discovery of sizable economic deposits of base, precious and rare metals.

Additional information can be found on the Company’s website: www.IRVresources.com.

Akiko Levinson,

President, CEO & Director

