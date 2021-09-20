Global Home Infusion Therapy Market Projected to Garner $49.5 Billion by 2027 and Witness Prominent Growth during the COVID-19 Pandemic – Exclusive Report [165 Pages] by Research Dive

New York, USA, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A research report published by Research dive on the global home infusion therapy market explains the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the current scenario and the future of the market. All-inclusive analysis on drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, challenges, COVID-19 impact, major segments of the market, and competitive landscape are provided in the report.

Report Highlights

The COVID-19 outbreak has had favorable impact on the global home infusion therapy market. According to the report, the global home infusion therapy market gathered $20.2 billion in 2019, and is projected to garner $49.5 billion by 2027, and exhibit a CAGR of 11.7% during the forecast period from 2020 to 2027. The estimated market size in 2020 was $22.3 billion before the outbreak of coronavirus. But, due to the coronavirus chaos, the market size increased to $22.9 billion due to the growing demand for home infusion therapy across the globe.

For More Detail Insights, Download Free Sample Copy of the Report at: https://www.researchdive.com/download-sample/360

Factors Impacting the Market Growth during COVID-19 Pandemic

As per the analysts of Research Dive, the growing preference of most of the patients to get treatment at home rather than visiting hospitals, clinics, or other healthcare institutions are the key factors boosting the growth of home infusion therapy market in the pandemic period. Patients that require long term treatment are not preferring to step out during the pandemic owing to their compromised immunity, which is boosting the home infusion therapy market growth.

Further, the many companies functioning in the home infusion therapy market are investing more on R&D during the pandemic period, which is driving the market growth. For instance, in April 2020, B. Braun, the leading medical and pharmaceutical device company, received the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) emergency use authorization for its infusion pumps to treat COVID-19 patients of all ages.

Future Scope of the Market

The global home infusion therapy market is predicted to continue to witness prominent growth even after the pandemic during the forecast period, majorly due to the rising cases of chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, tuberculosis, and many other among the population across the globe. In addition, the growing preferences of homecare treatment amongst geriatric patients is another factor expected to bolster the market growth in the projected timeframe. Furthermore, technological advancements and increasing demand for of home infusion therapy for treating cancer patients are estimated to generate substantial growth opportunities for the global market by 2027.

Connect with Analyst to Reveal How COVID-19 Impacting On Market: https://www.researchdive.com/connect-to-analyst/360

Prominent Market Players

The key players operating in the global home infusion therapy industry include -

B Braun Melsungen AG

Cosmed

Baxter International, Inc.

Terumo Corporation

Becton

Dickinson and Company (BD)

Smiths Medical

Eli Lilly and Company

JMS Co., Ltd.

Fresenius Kabi

ICU Medical Inc.

These players are implementing various strategies such as strategic partnerships, technological advancements, product launches, and others to gain a competitive edge in the global industry. Inquire and Get Quick Access to Top Companies Development Strategies Summary Report

For instance, in April 2020, CVS Health, leading health solutions company, entered into a partnership with UCLA Health, a health system comprising a number of hospitals, with an aim to enhance its existing capabilities and capacity to treat more patients in home-based settings, and thus ease the burden of the COVID-19 crisis on hospitals.

Top Trending Reports-