Lynden International announces name change to Lynden Logistics, Inc.

Seattle, WA, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lynden International announced today that the company will begin operating under the name Lynden Logistics, Inc. (“Lynden Logistics”) to more accurately reflect its full range of capabilities and services. The name change is effective today, Sept. 20.

Since its inception in 1977, Lynden International has expanded from a pure air freight forwarder to a full-service provider of logistical services and solutions that support the entire supply chain. Adding ‘logistics’ to its name also represents Lynden’s ongoing commitment to invest in technologies that help customers manage and streamline their transportation and logistics processes.

Lynden offers logistics platforms such as its customizable EZ Commerce shipping portal, a mobile app providing real-time shipment updates, barcode scanning processes, Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) interface with customers, and other specialized technology programs.

“We are excited about the change to Lynden Logistics and believe that the services we provide in the offshore markets of Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico, as well as internationally and within North America, are best-in-class,” says President John Kaloper. “The transition to Lynden Logistics is not related to a change in company ownership, management, structure, or resources. Our full-service capacity remains intact, and our focus on providing customers the highest level of service is greater than ever. We will continue to create customized solutions to fit customers’ logistics needs and leverage the full multi-modal capabilities of the Lynden family of companies.”

Lynden Logistics is part of the Lynden family of companies that provides transportation and logistics solutions in Alaska, Canada, the Pacific Northwest, Hawaii and around the world. Extensive multi-modal capabilities allow customers to optimize time and money by shipping via air, land or sea, or in any combination. For more than a century, Lynden has been helping customers get the job done. To learn more, visit www.lynden.com or follow our pages on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or LinkedIn.

Attachment