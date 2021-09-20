QuickFrame Launches New Tools To Drive Greater Collaboration Between Brands and Production Companies

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QuickFrame, whose Global Video Hub platform transforms the way companies create original video content, is rolling out new video production workflow features to enable a more user friendly, functional and efficient space for their independent video creators to work with clients. QuickFrame’s platform features a Creator Collective that is designed to match the needs of its customers (such as Colgate-Palmolive, HASK Beauty, Freshpet and others) to more than 5,000 diverse, professional production companies and creators that make up the global network. Though half of these production companies are based in the U.S., the remainder reside in various countries including the U.K., Germany, France, Philippines, Japan and India.



QuickFrame’s new and upcoming features for Creator Collective members include:

More Robust Account Profiles - Creators’ profiles are the foundation of QuickFrame’s matching process between production companies and clients. Numerous new data fields, specifically around skill sets and previous work experience, have been added to better pair creators to paid opportunities they are highly qualified for.

- Creators’ profiles are the foundation of QuickFrame’s matching process between production companies and clients. Numerous new data fields, specifically around skill sets and previous work experience, have been added to better pair creators to paid opportunities they are highly qualified for. More Detailed Production Briefs - QuickFrame is committed to making the original video creation process as efficient as possible. To that end, it has revamped the production briefs all clients complete in order to standardize and provide creators with highly detailed project information that inspires artistic direction and reduces back and forth between client and creator in all phases of the production process.

- QuickFrame is committed to making the original video creation process as efficient as possible. To that end, it has revamped the production briefs all clients complete in order to standardize and provide creators with highly detailed project information that inspires artistic direction and reduces back and forth between client and creator in all phases of the production process. Collaboration Tools - Producing a video can be very time consuming, revisions during the post-production phase can take cycles of edits. That’s why QuickFrame is revamping in-platform communication and messaging between creator, client, and in-house team members.

- Producing a video can be very time consuming, revisions during the post-production phase can take cycles of edits. That’s why QuickFrame is revamping in-platform communication and messaging between creator, client, and in-house team members. New Feedback System - QuickFrame will start to allow clients to compliment creators after a project is complete. Creators can view their feedback within their profile and should actively encourage brands to provide feedback so they may enhance their standing in the Creator Collective.

“Our production partners, creators as we call them, are critical to our solution. By making the video production process as efficient as possible, QuickFrame’s platform drives better outcomes for our clients and creators alike,” said Lucas Loeffler, CEO and Founder of QuickFrame. “Our global Creator Collective, made up of professional video production companies, has grown tremendously since we launched. In the first half of 2021, we paid video creators 2x the amount we paid during the same period in 2020. We’re committed to continuously supporting these creative small businesses as our business keeps growing.”

With QuickFrame’s business doubling year over year, it has already produced more than 65,000 high-performing videos. In fact, during a turbulent 2020 with many production changes, QuickFrame was able to produce an original video every 12 minutes*. With these new tools, QuickFrame continues to streamline the original creation process, enabling a diverse set of customers to create video content for every platform, audience, and objective. Additionally, QuickFrame established a creator academy to provide training and materials for continuous education on the latest video production best practices for different styles of videos and platforms (TikTok, Snap, YouTube, etc.).

In support of National Small Business Week, QuickFrame put a spotlight on a few small business owners that are a part of its marketplace and are successfully running production companies today. Check out the video testimonials here: quickframe.com/creators/ .

“As a freelancer, it is invaluable to be able to go to just one place and be connected to a whole range of opportunities and clients,” said Jenny Ward, a video creator based in New York City. “Throughout the years that I’ve worked with QuickFrame, they have connected me to a lot of opportunities that have really enhanced and pushed my career forward.”

About QuickFrame:

Founded in 2015, QuickFrame is a Video-as-a-Service platform that streamlines the original creation process, enabling a diverse set of customers to create video content for every platform, audience, and objective. Customers use this platform to access QuickFrame’s collective of video creators and/or manage their own existing network of creators in a simpler way. QuickFrame is a certified partner to social and video platforms including Facebook, TikTok, and Pinterest, Hulu, Roku, and YouTube. To learn more, visit quickframe.com.

*Source: QuickFrame Internal Data 2020

