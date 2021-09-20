The Global Do-it-Yourself (DIY) Home Improvement Retailing Market is expected to grow by $ 154.76 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Do-it-Yourself (DIY) Home Improvement Retailing Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05713274/?utm_source=GNW

76 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period. Our report on do-it-yourself (DIY) home improvement retailing market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by greater emphasis on DIY home improvement projects for personalized interior designing and the advent of e-commerce, free pickup, and delivery opportunities by key competitors. In addition, greater emphasis on DIY home improvement projects for personalized interior designing is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The do-it-yourself (DIY) home improvement retailing market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.



The do-it-yourself (DIY) home improvement retailing market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Lumber and landscape management

• Tools and hardware

• Kitchen

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the growth of the residential real estate industry as one of the prime reasons driving the do-it-yourself (DIY) home improvement retailing market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on do-it-yourself (DIY) home improvement retailing market covers the following areas:

• Do-it-yourself (DIY) home improvement retailing market sizing

• Do-it-yourself (DIY) home improvement retailing market forecast

• Do-it-yourself (DIY) home improvement retailing market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading do-it-yourself (DIY) home improvement retailing market vendors that include ADEO, BAUHAUS AG, BAUVISTA GmbH and Co. KG, Home Depot Inc., Kesko Corp., Kingfisher Plc, Lowes Companies Inc., Travis Perkins Plc, Walmart Inc., and Wesfarmers Ltd. Also, the do-it-yourself (DIY) home improvement retailing market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



