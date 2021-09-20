5 SAFETY TIPS FOR DIY PROJECTS THIS FALL

Joliet, Illinois, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As temperatures fall and days grow shorter, the lawn and garden need a little TLC before winter’s arrival. From cutbacks to covering and from digging in to pulling out, there are plenty of ways to ensure a beautiful and healthy yard next year. Before reaching for that shovel, JULIE (JULIE, Inc.) reminds homeowners to know what’s below and always call 8-1-1. This is a free call and service in Illinois.

“Striking a single buried utility line can cause injury and result in repair costs, penalties and inconvenient outages,” said Kevin Chmura, director of public relations for JULIE, Inc. “Protect yourself and your family. In Illinois, every project that includes digging, regardless of the depth or size, requires a notification to JULIE first.”

Common examples of fall projects that require a notification to JULIE include putting up a fence, installing a mail box post, building a deck or patio, and adding trees or shrubs. JULIE’s call center agents are available to receive and process requests 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

5 Steps to Safer Digging

There are five important steps to safer digging this fall:

Pre-mark the dig site with white paint or flags; Call JULIE at 8-1-1 or go online (www.JULIEbeforeyoudig.com) to submit your own locate request before you dig; Wait the required amount of time (two business days); Respect the marks; and Dig with care.

When homeowners and professional excavators call either 8-1-1 or 800-892-0123, they will speak with a JULIE call center agent who will take the location and description of the project site and notify member facility owners and operators in the impacted area. These members will then send a professional locator to mark the approximate location of their underground utility lines with small flags or paint at no cost. JULIE personnel do not perform locating or marking services. In addition to calling for a locate request, E-Request is a free, self-service option now available at www.JULIEbeforeyoudig.com.

Based in Joliet, the not-for-profit organization represents 1,980 members and covers the entire state of Illinois, outside the city of Chicago. For additional tips, an explanation of the different color-code flags and information about the one-call process, visit www.JULIEbeforeyoudig.com.