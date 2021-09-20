The Global Blockchain Technology Market in Transportation and Logistics Industry Market is expected to grow by $ 888.97 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 49.93% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Blockchain Technology Market in Transportation and Logistics Industry Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05566320/?utm_source=GNW

97 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 49.93% during the forecast period. Our report on blockchain technology market in transportation and logistics industry provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing use of blockchain technology for trucking and the booming e-commerce industry. In addition, the growing use of blockchain technology for trucking is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The blockchain technology market in transportation and logistics industry analysis includes the mode segment and geographic landscape.



The blockchain technology market in transportation and logistics industry is segmented as below:

By Mode

• Sea

• Land

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the growing number of cargo theftsas one of the prime reasons driving the blockchain technology market in transportation and logistics industry growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on blockchain technology market in transportation and logistics industry covers the following areas:

• Blockchain technology market in transportation and logistics industry sizing

• Blockchain technology market in transportation and logistics industry forecast

• Blockchain technology market in transportation and logistics industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading blockchain technology market in transportation and logistics industry vendors that include Accenture Plc, Capgemini SE, Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Tencent Holdings Ltd., and Wipro Ltd. Also, the blockchain technology market in transportation and logistics industry analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05566320/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________