[solidcore] Continues Nationwide Expansion, Announcing Plans to Take Over the West

Washington, D.C., Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- [solidcore] announced an aggressive growth plan to open 20+ new studios over the next 12 months, including their expansion into Houston and Denver in Fall 2021, and Los Angeles and Seattle by early 2022. The national fitness brand is no stranger to growth -- [solidcore] started in Washington, D.C. in late 2013 and has since grown to 75 studios in 22 different states in less than 8 years.

“We are so excited to finally announce this migration west,” said Bryan Myers, CEO and President of [solidcore]. “COVID-19 delayed us a bit, but we’ve always had our eyes on bringing our workout to cities like L.A., Houston, Seattle, and Denver, among others. These markets are yearning for something new and different that promises results -- and we know we fill that need.”

[solidcore] differentiates itself from other Pilates-based workouts in several ways. The 50-minute, full-body workout utilizes slow and controlled movements, designed to break down muscles to failure so that they build back stronger and leaner. Not only is the workout athletic and challenging, but it’s an entirely immersive experience from beginning to end. From motivating and experienced coaches who welcome you when you come through the door, to a dimly-lit room with energizing music to help clients focus on the workout without distraction, this workout will change the way you think about Pilates.

“[solidcore] is unlike any workout, and once people do it and see and feel the results, they are hooked,” said Anne Mahlum, founder and Executive Chairwoman. “The number one reason I started this company was because I wanted to share what I have learned, which is that slow and controlled resistance training is without a doubt the most effective way to build strength and tone your body.”

For more information on new markets and openings, visit their website, app, and Instagram @solidcore for more details.

About [solidcore]

[solidcore] is a 50-minute, full-body workout that uses slow, controlled movements to break down the slow-twitch muscle fibers so that they build back stronger and leaner. Described as “pilates redefined,” [solidcore] differs from a traditional pilates class by bringing different levels of intensity and efficiency to the workout and the overall experience. With a focus on empowering [communities] and creating a space where everyone feels inspired, included, and seen, [solidcore] is on a mission to help people create the strongest version of themselves. To learn more, visit www.solidcore.co.

