3Gtms, LLC Secures $15M Financing Round

SHELTON, Conn., Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3G , a leading provider of a transportation management system (TMS) and advanced multi-carrier shipping software, announced today that the company has completed a $15 million financing round led by Sumeru Equity Partners , Hercules Capital , and existing investors.



“We will be utilizing this capital to assist in expanding our current technologies to better serve our growing client base,” said Paul Brady, chief executive officer, 3G. “Accelerating development will broaden our capacity to best arm customers with resources that scale their business. 3G will continue to provide best-in-class solutions that evolve alongside our customers' growth to meet and exceed commitments.”

As a leader in the transportation management and shipping execution space, 3G offers two products, 3Gtms and Pacejet. 3Gtms is a full-service TMS delivering best-in-class technology for shippers, freight brokerages, and third-party logistics (3PL) providers. Pacejet is 3G’s multi-carrier shipping software providing parcel and LTL shipping automation to small, medium, and enterprise shippers.

3G recently expanded truckload brokerage functionality in 3Gtms, resulting in a single configurable solution that flexes to encapsulate internal processes and unique client needs to help freight brokers of all sizes manage their complete quote-to-cash processes. 3G’s new financing ensures continued focus on similar technology enhancements along with further dedication to maximizing customer experience.

“As we’ve all witnessed over the past year with disruptions impacting the entire global supply chain, it is essential to have a management system that can adapt with the ever-changing environment,” said Paul Mercadante, managing director, Sumeru Equity Partners. “Working with the 3G team, we quickly understood that they’ve constructed a comprehensive TMS that will transform the industry from end-to-end.”

About 3G

3G is a leading provider of cloud-based end-to-end transportation management software (TMS) for omnichannel shippers, e-commerce companies, 3PLs, and freight brokers. Our solutions include 3Gtms, our multi-modal transportation planning, optimization, execution, and settlement system; and Pacejet, our advanced multi-carrier shipping software. For more information, visit www.3Gtms.com .

