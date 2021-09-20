SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates LMRK, FIVN, RPAI, QADA; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:



Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ: LMRK) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Landmark Dividend LLC for $16.50 in cash per common unit. If you are a Landmark Infrastructure shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVN) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Zoom Video Communications, Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Five9 shareholders will receive 0.5533 shares of Class A common stock of Zoom for each share of Five9. If you are a Five9 shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE: RPAI) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Kite Realty Group Trust. Under the terms of the merger agreement, each Retail Properties common share will be converted into 0.6230 newly issued Kite Realty common shares. On a pro forma basis, following the closing of the transaction, Retail Properties shareholders are expected to own approximately 60% of the combined company’s equity. If you are a Retail Properties shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ: QADA) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Thoma Bravo for $87.50 in cash per share of QAD Class A Common Stock or QAD Class B Common Stock. If you are a QAD shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

