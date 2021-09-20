GGTOOR, Inc., (OTCMKTS:GTOR) Announces Management Report for the Week Ended September 18, 2021

THOMASVILLE, GA, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- GGTOOR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTOR) (“GGTOOR, Inc.”, “GTOR”, or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the eSports markets, announces this week, we were pleased to see the Pokémon Unite event draw 376 registrations, a 30% growth over our first event for this game, and look forward to the popularity of this title continuing to grow in the weeks and months ahead! We rounded out the weekend by offering games in three different genres; in addition to Pokémon Unite, we also crowned winners for tournaments in Minion Masters, and Clash of Clans as well!



Our Minion Masters Knight's Duel #5 drew well-known competitors, along with newcomers to the tournament scene. A new name not heard much before became cemented in the minds of the community this weekend, with Marshe jumping into the tournament scene. Facing one of the most challenging lineups in the early rounds, Marshe was able to defeat one well know player after another; Saytinwarship, Lazur, and Duckwestlin, punching his ticket into the Winner's Bracket Finals! Meanwhile, SeT and dragoN faced off for the right to challenge Marshe there. Game one of their matches saw an incredibly close finish, and the most memorable play of the day - when SeT utilized his Bannerman to prevent Morellia's attempt to heal in the endgame. This enabled SeT to close out the game with a Beam of Doom and take the match 2-1!

SeT then faced off against Marshe, and they battled back and forth, bringing the best of five series to a 2-2 score, forcing the deciding game 5 – where SeT managed to take the win and claim victory in this keenly contested match. Meanwhile, in the Lower Bracket, dragoN won his matches against Niprax and Darkcrow to earn the right to face Marshe in the Lower Bracket Finals. DragoN was able to put the final nail in Marshe's Cinderella run with a decisive 3-0 sweep and earn the second seat in the Grand Finals - and the right to a rematch against SeT. When the dust settled, dragoN emerged the winner of Knight's Duel #5, taking home the top prize, and the title of reigning Champion!

During our Clash of Clans Solo Townhall Battle #5, Akram earned the superlative of the most unique attacking style! He used queen-charge dragon riders, enabling him to exhibit remarkable control of the queen on the battlefield, as if he were holding a joystick in his hand to control her! In the match against Vinod, he masterfully kept the queen alive with perfectly placed healers, rage spells, poison, and freeze, helping the queen to survive without using the ability. Over the course of the event, Mdsameer demonstrated the power of dragons, crushing every single base with his hordes! The most memorable moment was when he took on a base which seemed specifically built to defend against dragon spam, yet he was still successful in taking it down! The onslaught of dragons proved to be such an effective tactic, it seems a new rule may be coming for the next TH14 event, to avoid this strategy from being repeated by the viewers and dominating the next competition - congrats to Mdsameer for not only earning the title of reigning GGToor Clash of Clans Champion, but also on breaking the meta!

Rapid advancement in networking technologies over the past decade has contributed to the sudden growth in eSports, easily putting competitive gaming into the homes of millions of players and viewers. GGToor is making it easier for amateurs to play competitively, giving players an accessible entry point on our platform, making the entry point to competitive gaming easier than ever, and giving online communities a simple platform to refine their skills.

As the competitive world opens, increasingly casual players start to aspire towards becoming a Pro Player. As things continue to grow, game developers have started to create more robust features to adapt to this new reality. As this becomes an increasingly common trend, publishers are making even larger investments to enhance the strength of the competitive scene for their game's Communities, creating even more opportunities for the players.

Certain staff will be at NecronomiCon in Tampa, FL over the weekend of the 25th, offering opportunities to win prizing in-person for the first time; our online events will continue to go strong as well! We have three online events planned for the next weekend coming up - marking the first month in GGToor history that we will have completed at least three online tournaments EACH AND EVERY WEEKEND over the course of the entire month! We hope you join us as we continue expanding our capacity to bring you the ability to Earn Cash Playing The Games You Love, both online and in-person!

GGTOOR, Inc., is a developmental stage company engaged in the business of eSports. The company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Shadow Gaming, Inc., has aggressively entered the eSports market. Shadow Gaming's portal GGToor.com is continually being customized and upgraded, with the goal of becoming one of the most comprehensive gaming portals in the world.

