Global Oil and Gas Processing Seals Market to Reach $7 Billion by 2027

New York, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Oil and Gas Processing Seals Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032371/?utm_source=GNW
8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 2.7% over the period 2020-2027. Single Seal, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 2.4% CAGR and reach US$4.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Double Seal segment is readjusted to a revised 3.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.3% CAGR
- The Oil and Gas Processing Seals market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.7% and 2.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.1% CAGR.
- Select Competitors (Total 34 Featured) -
- DuPont
- Flowserve Corporation
- Freudenberg Group
- John Crane
- M. Barnwell Services Limited
- Parker Hannifin Corp
- Precision Polymer Engineering
- Saint-Gobain
- Solenis
- Techno AD Ltd
- Trelleborg AB
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032371/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Oil and Gas
Processing Seals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Oil and Gas Processing Seals
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Oil and Gas Processing
Seals by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Single Seal by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Single Seal by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Single Seal by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Double Seal by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Double Seal by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Double Seal by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Metals by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Metals by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Metals by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Elastomer by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Elastomer by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Elastomer by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Face Materials by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Face Materials by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Face Materials by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Materials
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Materials by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Materials by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Downstream by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Downstream by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Downstream by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Upstream by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Upstream by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Upstream by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Midstream by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Midstream by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Midstream by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for Oil and Gas
Processing Seals by Type - Single Seal and Double Seal -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: USA Historic Review for Oil and Gas Processing Seals
by Type - Single Seal and Double Seal Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Oil and Gas Processing
Seals by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Single
Seal and Double Seal for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 34: USA Current & Future Analysis for Oil and Gas
Processing Seals by Material - Metals, Elastomer, Face
Materials and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: USA Historic Review for Oil and Gas Processing Seals
by Material - Metals, Elastomer, Face Materials and Other
Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for Oil and Gas Processing
Seals by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Metals, Elastomer, Face Materials and Other Materials for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 37: USA Current & Future Analysis for Oil and Gas
Processing Seals by Application - Downstream, Upstream and
Midstream - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: USA Historic Review for Oil and Gas Processing Seals
by Application - Downstream, Upstream and Midstream Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: USA 15-Year Perspective for Oil and Gas Processing
Seals by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Downstream, Upstream and Midstream for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
CANADA
Table 40: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Oil and Gas
Processing Seals by Type - Single Seal and Double Seal -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: Canada Historic Review for Oil and Gas Processing
Seals by Type - Single Seal and Double Seal Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Oil and Gas Processing
Seals by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Single
Seal and Double Seal for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 43: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Oil and Gas
Processing Seals by Material - Metals, Elastomer, Face
Materials and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Canada Historic Review for Oil and Gas Processing
Seals by Material - Metals, Elastomer, Face Materials and Other
Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Oil and Gas Processing
Seals by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Metals, Elastomer, Face Materials and Other Materials for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 46: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Oil and Gas
Processing Seals by Application - Downstream, Upstream and
Midstream - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: Canada Historic Review for Oil and Gas Processing
Seals by Application - Downstream, Upstream and Midstream
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Oil and Gas Processing
Seals by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Downstream, Upstream and Midstream for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
JAPAN
Table 49: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Oil and Gas
Processing Seals by Type - Single Seal and Double Seal -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Japan Historic Review for Oil and Gas Processing
Seals by Type - Single Seal and Double Seal Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Oil and Gas Processing
Seals by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Single
Seal and Double Seal for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 52: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Oil and Gas
Processing Seals by Material - Metals, Elastomer, Face
Materials and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Japan Historic Review for Oil and Gas Processing
Seals by Material - Metals, Elastomer, Face Materials and Other
Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Oil and Gas Processing
Seals by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Metals, Elastomer, Face Materials and Other Materials for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 55: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Oil and Gas
Processing Seals by Application - Downstream, Upstream and
Midstream - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Japan Historic Review for Oil and Gas Processing
Seals by Application - Downstream, Upstream and Midstream
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Oil and Gas Processing
Seals by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Downstream, Upstream and Midstream for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
CHINA
Table 58: China Current & Future Analysis for Oil and Gas
Processing Seals by Type - Single Seal and Double Seal -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: China Historic Review for Oil and Gas Processing
Seals by Type - Single Seal and Double Seal Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: China 15-Year Perspective for Oil and Gas Processing
Seals by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Single
Seal and Double Seal for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 61: China Current & Future Analysis for Oil and Gas
Processing Seals by Material - Metals, Elastomer, Face
Materials and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: China Historic Review for Oil and Gas Processing
Seals by Material - Metals, Elastomer, Face Materials and Other
Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: China 15-Year Perspective for Oil and Gas Processing
Seals by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Metals, Elastomer, Face Materials and Other Materials for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 64: China Current & Future Analysis for Oil and Gas
Processing Seals by Application - Downstream, Upstream and
Midstream - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: China Historic Review for Oil and Gas Processing
Seals by Application - Downstream, Upstream and Midstream
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: China 15-Year Perspective for Oil and Gas Processing
Seals by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Downstream, Upstream and Midstream for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
EUROPE
Table 67: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Oil and Gas
Processing Seals by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Europe Historic Review for Oil and Gas Processing
Seals by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 69: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Oil and Gas Processing
Seals by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 70: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Oil and Gas
Processing Seals by Type - Single Seal and Double Seal -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Oil and Gas Processing
Seals by Type - Single Seal and Double Seal Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Oil and Gas Processing
Seals by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Single
Seal and Double Seal for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 73: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Oil and Gas
Processing Seals by Material - Metals, Elastomer, Face
Materials and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: Europe Historic Review for Oil and Gas Processing
Seals by Material - Metals, Elastomer, Face Materials and Other
Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Oil and Gas Processing
Seals by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Metals, Elastomer, Face Materials and Other Materials for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 76: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Oil and Gas
Processing Seals by Application - Downstream, Upstream and
Midstream - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: Europe Historic Review for Oil and Gas Processing
Seals by Application - Downstream, Upstream and Midstream
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Oil and Gas Processing
Seals by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Downstream, Upstream and Midstream for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
FRANCE
Table 79: France Current & Future Analysis for Oil and Gas
Processing Seals by Type - Single Seal and Double Seal -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: France Historic Review for Oil and Gas Processing
Seals by Type - Single Seal and Double Seal Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: France 15-Year Perspective for Oil and Gas Processing
Seals by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Single
Seal and Double Seal for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 82: France Current & Future Analysis for Oil and Gas
Processing Seals by Material - Metals, Elastomer, Face
Materials and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: France Historic Review for Oil and Gas Processing
Seals by Material - Metals, Elastomer, Face Materials and Other
Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: France 15-Year Perspective for Oil and Gas Processing
Seals by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Metals, Elastomer, Face Materials and Other Materials for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 85: France Current & Future Analysis for Oil and Gas
Processing Seals by Application - Downstream, Upstream and
Midstream - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: France Historic Review for Oil and Gas Processing
Seals by Application - Downstream, Upstream and Midstream
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: France 15-Year Perspective for Oil and Gas Processing
Seals by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Downstream, Upstream and Midstream for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
GERMANY
Table 88: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Oil and Gas
Processing Seals by Type - Single Seal and Double Seal -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: Germany Historic Review for Oil and Gas Processing
Seals by Type - Single Seal and Double Seal Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Oil and Gas
Processing Seals by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Single Seal and Double Seal for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 91: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Oil and Gas
Processing Seals by Material - Metals, Elastomer, Face
Materials and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Germany Historic Review for Oil and Gas Processing
Seals by Material - Metals, Elastomer, Face Materials and Other
Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Oil and Gas
Processing Seals by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Metals, Elastomer, Face Materials and Other Materials
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 94: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Oil and Gas
Processing Seals by Application - Downstream, Upstream and
Midstream - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: Germany Historic Review for Oil and Gas Processing
Seals by Application - Downstream, Upstream and Midstream
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Oil and Gas
Processing Seals by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Downstream, Upstream and Midstream for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 97: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Oil and Gas
Processing Seals by Type - Single Seal and Double Seal -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: Italy Historic Review for Oil and Gas Processing
Seals by Type - Single Seal and Double Seal Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Oil and Gas Processing
Seals by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Single
Seal and Double Seal for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 100: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Oil and Gas
Processing Seals by Material - Metals, Elastomer, Face
Materials and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 101: Italy Historic Review for Oil and Gas Processing
Seals by Material - Metals, Elastomer, Face Materials and Other
Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 102: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Oil and Gas Processing
Seals by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Metals, Elastomer, Face Materials and Other Materials for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 103: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Oil and Gas
Processing Seals by Application - Downstream, Upstream and
Midstream - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 104: Italy Historic Review for Oil and Gas Processing
Seals by Application - Downstream, Upstream and Midstream
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 105: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Oil and Gas Processing
Seals by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Downstream, Upstream and Midstream for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 106: UK Current & Future Analysis for Oil and Gas
Processing Seals by Type - Single Seal and Double Seal -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 107: UK Historic Review for Oil and Gas Processing Seals
by Type - Single Seal and Double Seal Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 108: UK 15-Year Perspective for Oil and Gas Processing
Seals by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Single
Seal and Double Seal for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 109: UK Current & Future Analysis for Oil and Gas
Processing Seals by Material - Metals, Elastomer, Face
Materials and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 110: UK Historic Review for Oil and Gas Processing Seals
by Material - Metals, Elastomer, Face Materials and Other
Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 111: UK 15-Year Perspective for Oil and Gas Processing
Seals by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Metals, Elastomer, Face Materials and Other Materials for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 112: UK Current & Future Analysis for Oil and Gas
Processing Seals by Application - Downstream, Upstream and
Midstream - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 113: UK Historic Review for Oil and Gas Processing Seals
by Application - Downstream, Upstream and Midstream Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 114: UK 15-Year Perspective for Oil and Gas Processing
Seals by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Downstream, Upstream and Midstream for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
SPAIN
Table 115: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Oil and Gas
Processing Seals by Type - Single Seal and Double Seal -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 116: Spain Historic Review for Oil and Gas Processing
Seals by Type - Single Seal and Double Seal Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 117: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Oil and Gas Processing
Seals by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Single
Seal and Double Seal for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 118: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Oil and Gas
Processing Seals by Material - Metals, Elastomer, Face
Materials and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 119: Spain Historic Review for Oil and Gas Processing
Seals by Material - Metals, Elastomer, Face Materials and Other
Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 120: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Oil and Gas Processing
Seals by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Metals, Elastomer, Face Materials and Other Materials for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 121: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Oil and Gas
Processing Seals by Application - Downstream, Upstream and
Midstream - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 122: Spain Historic Review for Oil and Gas Processing
Seals by Application - Downstream, Upstream and Midstream
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 123: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Oil and Gas Processing
Seals by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Downstream, Upstream and Midstream for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
RUSSIA
Table 124: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Oil and Gas
Processing Seals by Type - Single Seal and Double Seal -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 125: Russia Historic Review for Oil and Gas Processing
Seals by Type - Single Seal and Double Seal Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 126: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Oil and Gas
Processing Seals by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Single Seal and Double Seal for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 127: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Oil and Gas
Processing Seals by Material - Metals, Elastomer, Face
Materials and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 128: Russia Historic Review for Oil and Gas Processing
Seals by Material - Metals, Elastomer, Face Materials and Other
Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 129: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Oil and Gas
Processing Seals by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Metals, Elastomer, Face Materials and Other Materials
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 130: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Oil and Gas
Processing Seals by Application - Downstream, Upstream and
Midstream - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 131: Russia Historic Review for Oil and Gas Processing
Seals by Application - Downstream, Upstream and Midstream
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 132: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Oil and Gas
Processing Seals by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Downstream, Upstream and Midstream for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 133: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Oil and
Gas Processing Seals by Type - Single Seal and Double Seal -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 134: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Oil and Gas
Processing Seals by Type - Single Seal and Double Seal Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 135: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Oil and Gas
Processing Seals by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Single Seal and Double Seal for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 136: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Oil and
Gas Processing Seals by Material - Metals, Elastomer, Face
Materials and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 137: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Oil and Gas
Processing Seals by Material - Metals, Elastomer, Face
Materials and Other Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 138: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Oil and Gas
Processing Seals by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Metals, Elastomer, Face Materials and Other Materials
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 139: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Oil and
Gas Processing Seals by Application - Downstream, Upstream and
Midstream - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 140: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Oil and Gas
Processing Seals by Application - Downstream, Upstream and
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032371/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________