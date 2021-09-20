Global Oil and Gas Corrosion Protection Market to Reach $12.7 Billion by 2027

New York, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Oil and Gas Corrosion Protection Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032370/?utm_source=GNW
6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$12.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Coatings, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.3% CAGR and reach US$5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Paints segment is readjusted to a revised 4.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.9% CAGR
- The Oil and Gas Corrosion Protection market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.8% and 3.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR.
- Inhibitors Segment to Record 3.6% CAGR
- In the global Inhibitors segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.4 Billion by the year 2027.
- Select Competitors (Total 35 Featured) -
- Aegion Corporation
- AkzoNobel N.V
- Ashland Inc.
- Axalta Coating System Ltd.
- BASF SE
- Hempel A/S
- Jotun A/S
- Kansai Paints Co. Ltd.
- RPM International, Inc.
- The 3M Company
- The Sherwin-Williams Company
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 35
