Dynamic Export Cables Market Forecast, 2021 to 2031: Visiongain Research Inc

Offshore wind market projections show accelerated growth in the next decade, with cumulative capacity ranging from 154 to 193 GW by 2030, and long-range predictions of over 500 GW by 2050. In this context, offshore wind is still at an early stage with respect to the maturity of the technology, supply chain, and infrastructure. The pace of progress and development of the global supply chain is likely to be strongly influenced in the near term by the growth in turbine generating capacity, rising toward 15 MW

Cost Reduction and Supply Chain Are the Revenue Hot Spots

From an industry life-cycle perspective, the current stage of offshore wind can be classified as the growth phase, to accelerate further cost reduction and eventually become completely subsidy free, a strong project pipeline, long-term visibility, and a well-managed global supply chain that increases competition and capacity will all be paramount to the growth of the wind industry as well as technology-based innovation. Cost Reduction and Supply Chain of the additional capacity required, Wind Europe estimates that 380 GW of offshore wind could be developed in the North Sea region alone, and would need to be integrated into mainland grids, in order to achieve climate neutrality targets, set by the European Commission.

Leading companies and the potential for market growth

BPP-Cables Cleveland Cable Company Hengtong Group KEI Industries Limited LS Cable & System Asia Ltd. Nexans SA NKT A/S Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. Grand Ocean Marine Co., Ltd. Prysmian SpA Leoni AG TIM SA Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. Yangtze Optical Fibre and Cable Hellenic Cables Group JDR Cable Systems TFKable TE SubCom SSG Cable Group Falmat Inc

