RehabAid's Interactive Map Reveals the Extent of America's Rising Drug Overdose Epidemic

ROCKVILLE, Md., Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In 2019, over 70,000 people died from a drug overdose in the U.S. According to provisional data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), that number rose to 93,000 in 2020. These shocking statistics point to the unfortunate reality of drug overdose deaths in America and the urgent need to slow down this epidemic.

RehabAid's interactive map charts U.S. drug overdose deaths over time from 1999 - 2019. Viewers can click on each state to see statistics about numbers of overdoses, types (e.g., suicides, unintentional, homicide), and the percent changes from the previous year. Users of the map can also view overdose trends as well as compare data nationally and with other states through a drop-down menu.

To see the interactive map and read the full report, visit:

https://rehabaid.com/overdose-statistics/

Dr. Paul Brenner (PhD Psychology), Medical Reviewer for Rehabaid says:

"Overdose deaths are occurring at an alarming rate across the country and causing daily carnage. Our interactive map reveals the extent and severity of these deaths, while providing added information concerning causes, cost, and risks. We also provide our proposed solutions to this unabated tragedy."

Highlights from the Map

Drug overdoses are now the leading cause of injury-related deaths in the U.S. 841,000 people have died from a drug overdose since 1999. Studies also show that over 70% of overdoses in 2019 were due to opioid-related drugs — particularly fentanyl. These rates are up significantly from 3,442 deaths in 1999 to 17,029 in 2017.

Causes of the overdose crisis are complex. The overdose crisis is complicated by personal, economic, and social considerations. Numerous factors are involved in addiction and the ways that drugs are distributed, administered, and prescribed. Some key causes of overdoses are rises in prescription drug rates, poverty and economics, and increases in fentanyl use and distribution.

Age, mental health, and lifestyle are key risk factors for drug overdoses. Statistically, people between the ages of 25 and 64 have a higher risk of dying from an overdose than a traffic accident. Individuals who relapse or use multiple types of drugs are also at high risk.

About RehabAid

At RehabAid, we believe recovery is possible. As a group of online professionals committed to helping you or your loved ones overcome addiction, we provide information and resources to help you understand the causes of addiction, what treatment options are available, and how to select the right rehab center. We also combine research and data into easily accessible resources on substance abuse, mental health, and addiction. Educating yourself on how drugs impact the body, why people turn to them, and how to seek help is key to your successful recovery.

