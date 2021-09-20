Las Vegas Accident Law Firm Gina Corena & Associates Teams Up With NFL Hall of Famer Jonathan Ogden to Sponsor Ogden's 6th Annual Charity Golf Event

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Football Hall of Famer Jonathan Ogden and his wife Kema Ogden founded the nonprofit organization The Ogden Family Foundation in 2007 to help youth and underserved families in Southern Nevada, and their organization is proud to be back in person along with various celebrities and local volunteers supporting their cause with this year's annual charity golf event. Attorney Gina M. Corena, founding member and managing partner of Gina Corena & Associates shares a similar mission to serve the Las Vegas community. She jumped at the opportunity to work alongside the Ogden team to support their organization through sponsorship and through her team's involvement volunteering and playing in this year's 6th annual charity golf event -- The 2021 Ogden Family Foundation Golf Tournament.

The charity golf outing is being held Sept. 20, 2021 at the Siena Golf Club in Las Vegas, NV, and the fundraising event includes participation by sports and entertainment celebrities along with participants and guests teamed up for a mutual cause to improve the physical and mental wellness of at-risk youth in the Las Vegas community through education, prevention, treatment and empowerment.

"Helping the youth in our community and supporting underserved families follows my personal and professional mission as an attorney to help others. It is so important that our community works together not only in times of crisis but also proactively through events such as The Ogden Foundation's charity golf outing to foster both mental and physical health of children in our Nevada community," says attorney Gina M. Corena.

Car accident law firm Gina Corena & Associates regularly volunteers and participates in fundraising events in Las Vegas throughout the year. Staff from the personal injury law team at Corena's office enjoy working with local organizations to support philanthropy not just financially but also with their time and by serving as donation drop-off locations for various charity events throughout the year.

Jonathan and Kema Ogden believe that health is a full circle and that it cannot be complete without having a healthy body, healthy mind and healthy spirit. Their foundation has several programs to help kids in Las Vegas, each with a unique set of goals and curriculum to support the organization's overall mission. For more information on The Ogden Family Foundation or to donate to their cause, you can visit their site or contact Gina Corena & Associates at 702-680-1111 for additional ways to get involved with the mission.

