[solidcore] Breaks Ground on First Two Studios in Los Angeles

Washington, D.C., Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- [solidcore] announces they are opening two Los Angeles studios in January 2022 as part of their westward expansion plan, expecting to add as many as 15 studios in the L.A. Metropolitan area in the next 36 months.

Founded in Washington, D.C. in late 2013, [solidcore] has opened 75 studios in less than 8 years across 22 different states. “We’re excited to bring our community to L.A.,” said Bryan Myers, President and CEO of [solidcore]. “There’s been a clamoring for our expansion out west for a while now, because there really isn’t anything like us.”

[solidcore] differentiates itself from other Pilates-based workouts in several ways, starting with its signature machine. Not only is the unique workout athletic and challenging, but the entire experience is immersive from beginning to end. From motivating and experienced coaches who welcome you when you come through the door, to a dimly lit room with energizing music to help clients focus on the workout without distraction, the [solidcore] workout is designed to change the way class-goers think about Pilates. Whether considered a person’s primary workout, or a supplement to a regular training routine, [solidcore] is designed to make clients stronger, leaner, and more resilient.

The expansion to L.A. is a part of [solidcore]’s overall expansion across the nation -- the fitness brand plans to open 20+ studios by early 2022.

For more information on [solidcore], visit their website, app, and Instagram @solidcore for more details.

For media inquiries, please contact madison@blndpr.com.

About [solidcore]

[solidcore] is a 50-minute, full-body workout that uses slow, controlled movements to break down the slow-twitch muscle fibers so that they build back stronger and leaner. Described as “pilates redefined,” [solidcore] differs from a traditional pilates class by bringing different levels of intensity and efficiency to the workout and the overall experience. With a focus on empowering [communities] and creating a space where everyone feels inspired, included, and seen, [solidcore] is on a mission to help people create the strongest version of themselves. To learn more, visit www.solidcore.co

