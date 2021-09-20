Dino’s Barbershop: Three Reasons Why You Should Get Your Haircut at a Professional Barbershop

San Diego, CA, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It used to be the case that men in need of a haircut would simply head to a general salon and get a basic cut, usually leaving somewhat dissatisfied but glad to have it over and done with. Nowadays, more and more men are choosing to use specialist barbershops to manage of all their hair care needs.

Dino's Barbershop, an award-winning barbershop based in San Diego, has three top reasons why you should visit a professional barbershop today:

Barbershops are specialist

The problem with salons is that they cater to a very wide audience, and so the staff there have to be jacks-of-all-trades with general knowledge of a wide range of styles and cuts. While this can sound ideal, what you really need is a specialist stylist who has years of experience perfecting a select range of signature styles.

Enter, barbershops.

Barbers are experts who specialise in cutting and styling men’s hair, so they understand exactly what men want in a haircut. Using skills and in-depth knowledge gained from studying male hair types and hairstyles, they are more than capable of handling anything from classic styles like the undercut and pompadour to more modern ones. This expert knowledge gives barbershops the edge over salons, leaving you feeling more satisfied with the quality of the cut and style when you leave.

Barbershops offer experiences

As well as being specialist places for men to get great cuts and styles, barbershops often offer a great experience all round, giving you an opportunity to unwind in a unique environment. Most will offer you free refreshments while you’re served, as well as some genuine conversation if you feel like it.

Professional barbers offer beard trims, mustache trims, scalp massages… and, of course, the iconic hot lather shaves with a straight razor – one of the finest experiences a barbershop can offer.

Barbershops can offer more bang for your buck

At first, barbershops seem more expensive than salons – until you factor in the amazing customer services they provide.

Barbershops offer services tailored specifically for gentlemen, meaning it’s more likely that you’ll walk out of the barbershop with an amazing cut that’s exactly what you want. A barber will also typically offer you a hot lather shave with a standard haircut, so the price you pay covers so much more than a simple salon trim-and-go.

