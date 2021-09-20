Greater Good Charities Celebrates 14 Years of Amplifying the Good by Launching Good Fix Program

Seattle, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greater Good Charities celebrates 14 years of amplifying the good with the launch of its 14th program, appropriately named Good Fix. Good Fix deploys specially trained high-quality, high-volume spay/neuter (HQHVSN) surgical teams and professional trapping teams to help control pet overpopulation in communities that need it most by reducing the human-animal conflict and the burden on animal shelters to euthanize unwanted pets.

“High-quality, high-volume sterilization combined with TNR (Trap, Neuter, Return) has shown to be the most effective means of dog/cat population control and lives saved per dollar,” said Liz Baker, CEO of Greater Good Charities. “Good Fix will prevent the births of countless unwanted litters that contribute to pet overpopulation.”

Good Fix uses the highest standards of safety, medical and professionalism, including: 1) Expert HQHVSN veterinary surgical teams; 2) High-quality veterinary equipment to maximize efficiency and safety for patients and staff; and 3) Best practices via Association of Shelter Veterinarians (ASV) spay/neuter guidelines for surgery procedures, including sterilization ID via tattoo and/or ear tips.

Good Fix will help communities they serve by off-setting costs that local pet shelter, rescue, and community programs incur each year. In addition to HQHVSN, Good Fix provides vaccination services to owned and community pets, educates community members on the importance of spay/neuter and offers free-of-charge sterilization for their pet, and provides training opportunities for local veterinarians in communities they serve.

Good Fix works closely with communities they serve to create and implement an effective and sustainable plan that includes multiple rounds of HQHVSN clinics. The Good Fix surgical team is capable of performing up to 800 HQHVSN surgeries a day.

Good Fix is led by Dr. Ruth Parkin and Laura Littlebear, operations expert, who developed a high-efficiency approach to HQHVSN over 20 years with the organization ViDAS, which they founded and operated globally before bringing their expertise to Greater Good Charities. The duo plan to expand on the impact they have already created in the animal welfare community.

Good Fix will kick off its inaugural mass sterilization clinic in October in Kauai. To learn more about Good Fix and how Greater Good Charities is amplifying the good, please visit greatergood.org/good-fix.

About Greater Good Charities

Greater Good Charities is a 501(c)(3) national nonprofit organization, with a 100/100 rating on Charity Navigator, that works to amplify the good in the world to improve the health and well-being of people, pets, and the planet. Since 2007, Greater Good Charities has given over $350 million in cash and in-kind grants to over 5,000 charitable partners worldwide and funded projects in 121 countries. To date, Greater Good Charities has provided over $28 million in support for COVID-19 disaster-relief, including cash grants, in-kind supplies, and programmatic support. To learn more about how Greater Good Charities is amplifying the good across the globe, please visit greatergood.org or follow Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and TikTok.