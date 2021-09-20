energyware™ Details How Rural America Can Utilize Federal Grants to Become Energy Efficient

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- energyware™, a leading national provider of energy-efficient technology solutions, is raising awareness of the availability of federal grants via the Rural Energy for America Program (REAP). The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA)-run program is now making federal grants available to agricultural producers and small business owners interested in renewable-energy systems and energy efficiency improvements.

This funding can be used in a variety of ways, including the replacement of pre-existing energy inefficient equipment, the implementation of small and large solar energy generation, and the installation of high-efficiency HVAC or LED lighting. It can also be used to support biomass, geothermal, and hydropower systems.

"REAP is a major step in the right direction for the world of energy efficiency," said Jake Jacques, CEO of energyware™. "This industry has the potential to optimize workplaces, school districts, public facilities, and more. With government-backed programs like REAP in place, small business owners can leverage energy technology that is both environmentally friendly and cost-effective."

Eligibility is granted for agricultural producers with at least 50% of their gross income coming from agricultural operations. Businesses must be located in rural areas with populations of 50,000 residents or less. Funding includes loan guarantees on loans up to 75% of total eligible project costs, and grants for up to 25% of total eligible project costs. In instances of combined grants and loans, the guaranteed funding is up to 75% of total eligible project costs.

USDA Rural Development launched REAP in 2002 to help increase American energy independence by increasing the private sector supply of renewable energy and decreasing the demand for energy through energy efficiency improvements. Over time, the objective is to see these investments lower the cost of energy for small businesses and agricultural producers.

The demand for energy will not go away, but the energyware™ team believes that society can fundamentally change the way it uses it. Energy efficiency is not only good for the environment but also beneficial for businesses' bottom line. Investing in energy efficiency technology can save millions of dollars in energy costs. energyware™ can reduce, and at times even eliminate, electricity, water, and gas bills - all made possible through the deployment of energy efficiency technology.

Please visit https://energywarellc.com/rural-energy to learn more about REAP.

About energyware™

A national provider of Energy Efficiency technology, energyware™ eliminates the guesswork of Energy Efficiency by bringing engineers, designers, best-in-breed manufacturing and trained energy technology installers all under one umbrella.

