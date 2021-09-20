Supersapiens Launches New Real-Time Data Display Wearable, The Supersapiens Energy Band

Atlanta, GA, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Supersapiens ecosystem, powered by Abbott’s Libre Sense Glucose Sport Biosensor, announced today the first Supersapiens glucose display wearable designed specifically for athletes. The Supersapiens Energy Band, Version Zero is the first and only wearable device that can read sport glucose data directly from Abbott’s Libre Sense. It can be worn on the wrist or attached to a bike’s handlebars, syncs directly with Abbott’s biosensor via Bluetooth, and displays an athlete’s minute-by-minute glucose data.

“Supersapiens is dedicated to empowering athletes to maximize their training and increase performance gains1 with well-fueled workouts. Real-time glucose visibility, available at a glance, is an industry-first for sports performance,” says Supersapiens Founder and CEO Phil Southerland. “This is one more step forward to fully integrating the Supersapiens energy management system in all athletes’ training — to help them effectively manage fueling to sustain high-intensity work and go faster longer2.”

The Supersapiens Energy Band’s features and benefits include:

Real-time visibility – Supersapiens’ unique and simple-to-use interface displays current glucose values along with a trend arrow. Simply by tapping on the side, athletes can see different stats, including daily glucose exposure and tracking against their daily goal.

Direct Bridge – The Supersapiens Energy Band connects directly to Abbott’s biosensor, giving athletes the convenience of wearable access to their real-time glucose data. The Supersapiens Energy Band is the only wearable device on the market capable of directly connecting to Abbott’s biosensor. Other compatible devices such as Garmin require a user’s phones to act as a data bridge.

Workout-proof – Designed to handle a rainstorm, swim, or sweaty workout, the Supersapiens Energy Band is water-resistant up to 50 meters (5ATM).

Easy to read – the Supersapiens Energy Band’s 8 color memory in pixel LCD display with backlight module allows for several display options, including an always on display, allowing for easy reading at night or in bright sunlight.

Speedy charging – no more waiting around to recharge the battery. The Supersapiens Energy Band fully recharges in about 3 hours and runs off a lithium ion battery.

Small but mighty – the sleek design fits comfortably on the athlete’s wrist and securely straps to the handlebars with its sweat-resistant fluoroelastomer band.

“Since the beginning, we knew that we needed a hardware device that bridged directly to the biosensor. The Supersapiens Energy Band has been a labor of love, and I couldn’t be prouder of our team for bringing this product to life,” says Supersapiens co-founder and president Todd Furneaux. “Providing an athlete with visibility to their glucose levels can help them understand the efficacy of their nutrition choices, fuel appropriately, avoid fatigue from low glucose events, and know when to replenish during training and competition. This translates into more fueled training minutes, which provides bigger performance gains1.”

A partnership with global healthcare leader Abbott makes Supersapiens the only energy management system that directly integrates with a Bluetooth-enabled sports CGM (continuous glucose monitor) — the Abbott Libre Sense Glucose Sport Biosensor. The Supersapiens Energy Band represents the latest breakthrough from Supersapiens on its mission to provide athletes with truly meaningful and actionable glucose data through real-time glucose levels transmitted directly to their phone, the Supersapiens Energy Band, and select Garmin bike computers and smartwatches. Supersapiens set of data interpretation tools leads the future of fueling, energy management, and sports performance.

The Supersapiens Energy Band is available for sale at supersapiens.com for €159.

The Supersapiens system, powered by Abbott’s Libre Sense, including the Supersapiens Energy Band is now available in Austria, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. Learn more about the full line of Supersapiens products and purchase Abbott’s biosensor at www.supersapiens.com.

About Supersapiens

Supersapiens is a US-based sports performance company focused on energy management systems that empower athletes to effectively manage in-training fueling to sustain high intensity work, properly manage glucose levels to maximize recovery, and achieve bigger performance gains.

The Abbott Libre Sense Glucose Sport Biosensor is intended for athletes to measure glucose. When used with a compatible product, the biosensor allows athletes to correlate their glucose levels and their athletic performance.

The Supersapiens ecosystem, including the Abbott Libre Sense Glucose Sport Biosensor, is not yet available for sale in the U.S. For a full list of references and FAQs, please visit our Education Hub and Help Center.

The Abbott Glucose Sport Biosensor is not intended for medical use. It is not intended for use in screening, diagnosis, treatment, cure, mitigation, prevention, or monitoring of diseases, including diabetes.





