Mitch Gould of Nutritional Products International: Follow the Leaders in Retailer

BOCA RATON, FL, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The leaders in retail, Walmart and Amazon, appear very positive about the future.

Amazon, in what seems now to be a regular occurrence, announced it would hire an additional 125,000 U.S. workers at increased hourly wages. Earlier this month, Amazon said it would add 55,000 tech and corporate jobs globally., and Walmart said it would hire 20,000 permanent supply chain workers.

“Amazon and Walmart appear ready to end 2021 on a positive note,” said Mitch Gould, founder, and CEO of Nutritional Products International, a global brand management firm based in Boca Raton, Fl. “The retail sector is looking promising when you have both Amazon and Walmart adding 200,000 jobs and projecting positive sales numbers”

“Consumers have adapted to COVID-19 and the Delta variant which is keeping retail sales positive,” Gould said. “Many people are taking precautions when they are shopping. President Biden also has issued several executive orders aimed at increasing the number of vaccinated people in the U.S., which will further give consumers the confidence to shop in person.”

Gould said all these news reports point toward strong holiday sales and a solid retail landscape for 2022.

“I talk to CEOs of health and wellness brands daily,” Gould said. “Many of them want to launch new products in the U.S. The steady stream of positive news emboldens them to move forward with their expansion plans.”

Gould developed a one-stop, turnkey operation called the “Evolution of Distribution” that emphasizes speed to market and affordability when introducing health and wellness products to American consumers.

“We import, distribute, and promote health and wellness products to American consumers,” Gould said. “NPI provides expertise in sales, logistics, and marketing to our clients.”

