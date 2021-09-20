IQST – iQSTEL Announces B2B IQSTelecom Division Road Show

New York, NY, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iQSTEL, Inc. (OTCQB: IQST) today announced the company will launch a Road Show for its B2B IQSTelecom Division beginning September 22nd at the WHOLESALE WORLD CONGRESS (WWC) 2021 in Madrid, Spain.

The WWC is the largest meeting global conference for Wholesale SMS globally and also one of the most important conferences for Wholesale VOIP globally.

The WWC will be attended by senior B2B IQSTelecom Division management to include Juan Carlos Lopez as CEO (Telco), Helmut Stricker as Sales Director (Telco), and Eykis Sambrano as CTO (Telco). CEO Leandro Iglesias will also attend in conjunction with simultaneous strategic meetings related to iQST’s ongoing M&A Campaign.

iQST recently announced the reorganization of its telecommunication services under the new B2B IQSTelecom Division to include all wholesale telecommunication services and its Internet of Things (Iot) and Blockchain operations.

The objective of the reorganization is to optimize cross selling opportunities and consolidate back office expenses to collectively enhance sales and increase profits.

The IQSTelecom brand includes the services of Etelix, SwissLink, QGlobal, IoT Labs, SMSDirecto, and itsBchain. The Etelix and SwissLink operating names will be changed to IQSTelecom America and Europe respectively. The ongoing transition to fully affect the IQSTelecom reorganization will maintain all existing commercial agreements and facilitate a smooth transition for all clients who will simply begin to see a new name on invoices.

iQSTEL Inc. (OTCQB: IQST) ( www.iQSTEL.com ) is a US-based publicly-listed company holding an Independent Board of Directors and Independent Audit Committee offering leading-edge services through its two business divisions and each of them with independent brands. The B2B division, Brand IQSTelecom offering Telecommunications, Internet of Things, Technology and Blockchain platforms services, the target market for the B2B division is Global Markets. The B2C division, Brand EVOSS offering EV Electric Motorcycles, Fintech Ecosystem, the target market for this business division is Latin America, and the Spanish speakers in the USA. The company has presence in 15 countries, and its products and services are used in several industries as Telecommunications, Electric Vehicle (EV), Financial Services, Chemical and Liquid Fuel Distribution Industries. IQSTEL announced on February 17th, 2021, that it became a Debt Free Company and is now completely debt free with no Convertible Notes, Warrants, Promissory Notes or Settlement Agreements from its Balance Sheet.

Safe Harbor Statement: Statements in this news release may be "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that express our intentions, beliefs, expectations, strategies, predictions or any other statements relating to our future activities or other future events or conditions. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our business based, in part, on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may, and are likely to, differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release and iQSTEL Inc. undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release.