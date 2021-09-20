mountainFLOW Becomes First Outdoor Company To Mandate Time Away From Work

BOULDER, CO, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- mountainFLOW, the innovative and award-winning Colorado company that revolutionized the ski wax and bike lube industries with its line of groundbreaking eco-friendly products, today became the first company in the outdoor industry to mandate extended time away from work, dubbed “Adventure Time.”

Launched in 2016 and based in Carbondale, Colo., mountainFLOW won multiple awards at the 2020 Outdoor Retailer Snow Show in Denver and was featured on Season 12 of ABC's hit program Shark Tank, all due to the company’s innovative line of eco-friendly plant-based waxes and lubes that have revolutionized both the ski and bike industries. In 2020 mountainFLOW also became a certified B-Corporation, and all of the company’s products are also certified bio-based by the USDA.

Now mountainFLOW is treading new ground in the outdoor industry to the benefit of its employees, and to emphasize the value of the outdoors and a positive work-life balance. While mountainFLOW already offers unlimited paid time off to its employees, the company now requires employees to go on a 3+ day adventure where they are unplugged and disconnected from all devices and work responsibilities. No other company in the outdoor industry has implemented such a policy.

“At mountainFLOW our brand mission is to create high performance, eco-friendly products that help people find their FLOW in the mountains,” said mountainFLOW founder and CEO Peter Arlein. “As such, it is imperative to the company culture and the general stoke of the team to ensure that everyone is getting outside and away from their devices.”

Arlein will kick off the program this fall with a biking/camping trip with his family on the White Rim trail in Moab. He and the other mountainFLOW employees will chronicle their adventures in a blog titled "How's your MA (Mandatory Adventure)?,” located on moutainFLOW’s website.

About MountainFLOW

In 2016, we formed mountainFLOW eco-wax with a straightforward mission: provide a simple and eco-friendly way to improve the skiing and biking experience. We soon realized that eco-friendly waxes + bike lubes were a rare commodity.. Our hope is that the everyday skier and biker will make the choice to use a product that works great and is more friendly to our mountain playgrounds.

