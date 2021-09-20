Cadotte Lake Metis Nation expands their communications strategy with a new custom mobile application for iOS and Android

CADOTTE LAKE, Alberta, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As an ongoing investment in their community and organization, Cadotte Lake Metis Nation has developed a new custom mobile application in partnership with Aivia Design & Technology Engineering to communicate with their members and the general public directly and at any time from any location.



This progressive mobile app platform will allow for instant notifications to users of news, events, health directives, and important announcements about Cadotte Lake Metis Nation directly via their phones and tablets. Leadership can even collect data and feedback from their members via forms and surveys available in the app to provide greater insight on how best to serve the community and meet their organizational goals.

“The ability to send messages and information directly to our members, either en-masse or individually, is a huge game-changer for our organization – we don’t have to rely on fragmented communications spread across websites, social media, phone calls and direct mail and instead can have all our information consolidated at a single location,” explained Cadotte Lake Metis Nation President Barry Nooskey.

The Cadotte Lake Metis app is available for download now on both the App Store and Google Play Store. Download the app today to stay on top of important news and announcements from leadership!

About Cadotte Lake Metis Nation

Cadotte Lake is home to the historical Metis Community of Cadotte Lake. Cadotte Lake is located in Northern Sunrise County, approximately 80km east of Peace River. Cadotte Lake Metis Nation seeks to establish partnerships that will benefit member wellness while respecting and protecting traditional lands and the environment.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4fc64921-c753-4c95-93d5-1aaa77998ca5

Media Contact:

Wendy Goulet

cadottelakemetisgroup@gmail.com

780-219-5789