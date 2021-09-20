Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting in Copperstone Resources AB (publ)

English Swedish

The shareholders of Copperstone Resources AB (publ) (“Copperstone” or the “Company”) are hereby summoned to an extraordinary general meeting on 14 October 2021.



As a precautionary measure due to the covid-19 pandemic and in consideration of our shareholders and employees, the board of directors of Copperstone has decided that the meeting shall be conducted without the physical presence of shareholders, proxies or third parties, and that shareholders shall be able to exercise their voting rights only by postal voting in advance.

Shareholders will have the opportunity to ask questions in writing prior to the meeting. These must be received by Copperstone no later than 4 October 2021 and will be answered no later than 8 October 2021, see further below.

Notice of attendance etc.





Shareholders who wish to participate in the general meeting must be recorded in the share register held by Euroclear Sweden AB on 6 October 2021 and give notice of participation by postal voting in accordance with the instructions under the heading Postal voting below so that the postal vote is received by Copperstone no later than 13 October 2021. Please note that the notification of participation in the general meeting can only be made by postal voting.

A person having had their shares nominee registered must, in order to exercise his or her voting right at the general meeting, have the nominee register the shares in own name, so that the relevant shareholder is registered in the share register held by Euroclear Sweden AB on 8 October 2021. Such registration may be temporary.

Postal voting





The board of directors of Copperstone has decided that shareholders shall be able to exercise their voting rights only by postal voting in accordance with the Swedish Act (2020:198) on temporary exceptions to facilitate the execution of general meetings in companies and other associations (Sw. lagen (2020:198 om tillfälliga undantag för att underlätta genomförandet av bolags- och föreningsstämmor). A special form must be used for the postal voting. The form for postal voting will be available on Copperstone’s website www.copperstone.se. Completed and signed forms for postal voting is to be sent by mail to Copperstone Resources AB (publ), Fasadvägen 32, 981 31 Kiruna (mark the envelope ”Extraordinary General Meeting”). Completed forms must be received by Copperstone no later than 13 October 2021.

Shareholders may not provide special instructions or conditions to the postal vote. If so, the entire postal vote is invalid.

Proxies etc.





Shareholders can vote by post at the general meeting through a proxy with written and dated power of attorney signed by the shareholder. A proxy must be attached to the postal voting form. Proxy forms will be available on Copperstone’s website www.copperstone.se and may be ordered by contacting the Company. If the Shareholder is a legal person, a registration certificate or other authorisation document must be attached to the proxy form and postal voting form.

Proposed agenda





Opening of the meeting and election of chairman of the meeting. Preparation and approval of the voting list. Election of one or two persons to verify the minutes. Determination as to whether the extraordinary general meeting has been duly convened. Approval of the agenda. Resolution regarding the number of members of the board of directors. Election of a new member of the board of directors. Resolution regarding remuneration of the newly elected member of the board of directors. Closing of the meeting.

Nomination Committee

The Nomination Committee consists of Håkan Eriksson (appointed by JOHECO AB), Håkan Roos (appointed by RoosGruppen AB) and Michael Mattsson (representing own holdings).

Proposals for decision





Resolution regarding the number of members of the board of directors (Item 6)

The Nomination Committee proposes, for the period until the end of the next annual general meeting, that the board of directors shall consist of seven (7) board members with no alternate board members.

Election of a new member of the board of directors (Item 7)





The Nomination Committee proposes, for the period until the end of the next annual general meeting, that Markus Petäjäniemi shall be elected as member of the board of directors and vice chairman of the board of directors in the Company.

Markus Petäjäniemi has worked at LKAB since 2005 and was a member of Group Management from 2010 to May 2021 when he retired. For the past two years, Marcus has held the position of Senior Vice President Market & Technology with responsibility for sales and marketing. Markus is a civil engineer with a degree from Luleå University of Technology.

Resolution regarding remuneration of the newly elected member of the board of directors (item 8)

The Nomination Committee proposes, for the period until the end of next annual general meeting, that remuneration to the newly elected board member and vice chairman of the board of directors shall be paid in total of SEK 225,000 annually calculated from 1 November 2021, which thus means that the Board's total remuneration resolved upon by the Annual General Meeting 2021 will increase.

Right to information





The shareholders are reminded of their right to receive information from the board of directors and the CEO, if the board of directors believes that such may take place without significant harm to the Company, regarding circumstances which may affect the assessment of a matter on the agenda. A request for such information shall be made in writing, and be received by Copperstone no later than 4 October 2021, by mail to Copperstone Resources AB (publ), Fasadvägen 43, 981 41 Kiruna, or by email to info@copperstone.se, stating “Extraordinary General Meeting”. The information will be made available on Copperstone’s website www.copperstone.se no later than 8 October 2021. The information will also be sent to the shareholders who requested it and provided their address.

Documents





Complete resolution proposals pursuant to the above will be presented on the Company’s website, www.copperstone.se, and be kept available at Copperstone Resources AB (publ) Fasadvägen 43, 981 41 Kiruna, no later than two weeks before the general meeting and be sent to those shareholders who so wishes and state their postal address.

Processing of personal data





For information on how your personal data is processed, see

https://www.euroclear.com/dam/ESw/Legal/Privacy-notice-bolagsstammor-engelska.pdf

Shares and votes





The Company may issue shares of one class. In total, there are 1,117,018,694 shares and votes in the Company. Each share in the Company carries one vote at the general meeting. The Company does not hold any own shares.

Kiruna in September 2021

Copperstone Resources AB (publ)

The board of directors

For more information:

Jörgen Olsson, chairman of the board of directors

Tel: +46 703 420 570

E-mail: Jorgen.olsson@deciso.se or info@copperstone.se

About Copperstone

Copperstone Resources AB is a company now scaling up to become a modern and responsibly producing mining company through the reopening of the Viscaria mine in Kiruna, Sweden. The deposit’s high copper grade assessed mineral resources, geographical location and growing team of experts provides good opportunities to become a key supplier of quality and responsibly produced copper – a metal that plays a critical role in Sweden’s and Europe’s climate change towards an electrified society. In addition to the Viscaria mine, Copperstone holds a number of other exploitation concessions and exploration permits in Arvidsjaur (Eva, Svartliden, Granliden) and Smedjebacken (Tvistbogruvan), all in Sweden. The company’s shares are traded on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker COPP B). Augment Partners is the company’s Certified Adviser, info@augment.se, +46 8 604 22 55.

