Online Courses from Vector Solutions Help Schools Address Pandemic-Related Behavioral Challenges

TAMPA, FL, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For many students, the stress and challenges of the pandemic may have caused regression both socially and emotionally and in terms of their behavior. To support teachers and administrators this school year, Vector Solutions, the leading provider of training and software solutions to help schools make their operations and communities safer, smarter and better, has created a new set of online training courses addressing some of the most common behavioral challenges expected this school year.

The “Back to School Behavior Management Course Bundle” includes 15 evidence-based training courses in the areas of managing challenging student behaviors, key behavioral disabilities, and essential processes and procedures for handling behavior appropriately and safely.

“We’ve heard a lot about the need to tackle pandemic-related ‘learning loss’ this school year, but if we don’t support students’ behavioral, social, and emotional needs, they may not be able to focus on academics,” said Vector Solutions CEO Marc Scheipe. “Our new courses provide valuable training to help teachers and administrators safely address these behaviors and help students focus on learning.”

Courses in the Back to School Behavior Management Bundle include:

Managing Behavior After Times of Crisis (coming soon)

Managing Challenging Behavior Part 1

Managing Challenging Behavior Part 2

Managing Challenging Behavior Part 3 (coming soon)

Functional Behavior Assessment Overview

Behavior Improvement Plan Overview

Restraint and Seclusion Overview

Restraint and Seclusion: Alternatives

Trauma Awareness

Trauma-Informed Practices

Secondary Trauma Awareness

EBD Overview

Oppositional Defiant Disorder

Self-Regulation Skills for Elementary Students

Discipline: Legal Implications

The courses are authored by experts and are appropriate for general education teachers, special education teachers, paraprofessionals, and principals. District-wide and school-level subscriptions are available. For more information visit https://info.vectorsolutions.com/behavior-management-courses.

The Back to School Behavior Management Course Bundle, part of Vector Solutions’ Special Education course offerings, is just one example of the resources the company provides around student safety and wellness, trauma, and mental health. Last year Vector Solutions created a bundle of training courses relating to COVID-19, offered for free in Vector Solutions’ Coronavirus Resource Center. The company also offers a set of Student Safety and Wellness courses for students on topics such as bullying, suicide, and digital citizenship, as well as resources such as whitepapers and webinars to help teachers and administrators deal with issues of student mental health and trauma stemming from the pandemic.

For more information on Vector Solutions training courses and to view the course catalog, visit https://www.vectorsolutions.com/solutions/vector-lms/k12-training-management/.

About Vector Solutions for K-12 Education

Vector Solutions for K-12 Education provides award-winning software, resources and professional development solutions to help create safer, smarter, better schools. Its safety products include an emergency communications platform, systems to help schools manage and track safety and compliance trainings and environmental health and safety incidents, a library of hundreds of training courses for school staff on everything from special education to diversity and inclusion, plus online safety and wellness courses for students addressing issues such as bullying, suicide and sexual harassment. Its professional development solutions encompass educator evaluations and tracking professional development activities. For more information about Vector Solutions for K-12 Education, visit https://www.vectorsolutions.com/industries/education/. Follow us on Twitter @VS_K12 and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/VectorSolutionsK12.

About Vector Solutions

Vector Solutions is the leading provider of award-winning, intelligent SaaS solutions that help organizations and individuals operate at the highest level and prepare for more challenging workplaces and environments. Providing industry-focused solutions that connect information and technology, its unique product set includes training management, continuing education (CE), compliance training, workforce scheduling, safety management, and more. Its extensive online and mobile training library features carefully curated world-class content to meet the unique needs of professionals in the industrial, engineering, education, and public safety industries. Reaching approximately 31 million users and more than 35 thousand clients worldwide, Vector's mission is to serve everyday heroes by delivering intelligent software solutions that empower them to make safer, smarter, better decisions. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida. For more information, visit www.vectorsolutions.com. Follow us on Twitter @VectorPerform and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/VectorPerformance.

