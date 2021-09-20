Fuel Cell Market worth USD 35.37 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 24.85% - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fuel Cell Technology Market Overview: According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Fuel Cell Technology Market Research Report by Type (PEMFC, MCFC, SOFC, DMFC, PAF and Others), Application (Stationary, Portable and Transportation) and Region (Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa and South America) - Forecast till 2028” the market size is projected to be worth USD 35.37 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 24.85% during the forecast period (2021 - 2028)., The market was valued at USD 4.9 billion in 2021.

Key Players

Eminent industry players profiled in the global fuel cell technology market Report include

Solution Corporation

Ballard Power Systems

Toshiba Energy Systems

SFC Energy

Fuel Cell Energy

Bloom Energy

Intelligent Energy

Horizon Fuel Cells

Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems

Intelligent Energy.

The global fuel cell technology market is both fragmented and also competitive for the presence of different international & domestic key players. These players have incorporated innovative strategies to remain at the vanguard and also suffice the burgeoning demand of the customers including collaborations, contracts, partnerships, joint ventures, geographic expansions, & new product launches and more.



COVID-19 Analysis



The global fuel cell technology market has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic adversely that has led to supply chain shortages, lack of financial funding for R&D operations, and project delays. The impact of the current deadly pandemic on the worldwide supply chains had an impact on the hydrogen-based systems that need a well-coordinated supply chain and a huge amount of resources to demonstrate. The crisis has impacted the existing need for hydrogen from different economies like chemicals, steel production, and oil refining, as per IEA. The pandemic has possessed a major effect on the addition of renewable power energy. Owing to the unprecedented COVID-19 global crisis, the number of latest renewable power installations is likely to decline in 2020.

Industry Updates

Leading auto maker Hyundai Motor Group is all set to turn into a hydrogen energy player by 2040, offering hydrogen-based mobility solutions for industrial and automotive sectors and launch a variety of hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles.



Drivers



Burgeoning Need for EV/HEV/PHV to Boost Market Growth



The burgeoning demand for electric vehicles, plug-in hybrid vehicles, and hybrid electric vehicles will boost the fuel cell technology market value over the forecast period. The electric cars market is increasing rapidly thus resulting in a strong need for fuel cells. Besides, carbon emissions have increased government interest in the use of plug-in hybrid and electric cars.

Opportunities



Increasing Use in Various Handheld Devices to offer Robust Opportunities



The increasing use of fuel cells in various handheld devices like PCs, tablets, and smartphones, and also in power backup batteries will offer robust opportunities for the market over the forecast period.

Restraints



High Catalyst Cost to act as Market Restraint



The high cost of catalyst will act as a market restraint over the forecast period.

Challenges



Lack of Proper Fuel Infrastructure to act as Market Challenge



The lack of proper fuel infrastructure will act as a market challenge over the forecast period.

Market Segmentation



The global fuel cell technology market is bifurcated based on type and application.

By type, the PEMFC segment will lead the market over the forecast period. Growing need for clean energy generation as well as reliance on fuel cell-based public transportation systems in developed regions is adding to the segmental growth. Besides, the perks offered by PEMFC like low operational cost, enhanced reliability and operability, and quick maintenance are also adding market growth.

By application, the transportation segment will dominate the market over the forecast period for the widespread use of fuel cell technology in heavy-duty operations like public transport especially in the APAC region.



Regional Analysis



APAC to Have Lions Share in Fuel Cell Technology Market



The APAC region will hold the lions share in the fuel cell technology market over the forecast period. Highest demand for fuel cell technology, the adoption of fuel cell-powered vehicles, constant innovation and investments, China being the hub for fuel cell facilities, the growing awareness about renewable energy being high, utmost contribution coming from China, Japan accepting to add 50000 fuel cell utilities, advances in fuel cell technology, and increasing power generation from cleaner energy sources are adding to the global fuel cell technology market growth in the region. Besides, the ENE-FARM program in Japan that has driven the use of SOFCs and PEMFCs for micro-CHP applications, plans and supporting policies for fuel cell systems for transportation application in South Korea and China, well performing economy, numerous infrastructural and technological developments, strong automotive sector that is supported by the growing automotive manufacturing industry in South Korea, China, and India, significant disposable income among the populations of Australia and Japan, the presence of a strong automotive sector, surging number of passenger car manufacturers, Japan, South Korea, China, and India being the leading vehicle manufacturing countries are also adding to the global fuel cell technology market share.

Segmentation of Market covered in the research:

Fuel Cell Technology Market Research Report by Type (PEMFC, MCFC, SOFC, DMFC, PAF and Others), Application (Stationary, Portable and Transportation) and Region (Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa and South America) - Forecast till 2028



