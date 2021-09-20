BOUYGUES: DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

English French

Paris, 20/09/2021



REGULATED INFORMATION

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES





Disclosure of trading in own shares on 13, 14, 15, 16 and 17 September 2021

As part of the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting of 22 April 2021

Summary presentation

Name of issuer Identity code of issuer Transaction date Identity code of financial instrument Total daily volume traded (number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares purchased Market BOUYGUES SA 969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63 13 September 2021 FR0000120503 64,000 36.14869234 XPAR BOUYGUES SA 969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63 14 September 2021 FR0000120503 74,000 36.09011527 XPAR BOUYGUES SA 969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63 15 September 2021 FR0000120503 96,000 36.10801625 XPAR BOUYGUES SA 969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63 16 September 2021 FR0000120503 60,000 36.20859 XPAR BOUYGUES SA 969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63 17 September 2021 FR0000120503 105,000 36.08840847 XPAR

Detailed presentation

