BOUYGUES: DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

Paris, FRANCE

Paris, 20/09/2021

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES


Disclosure of trading in own shares on 13, 14, 15, 16 and 17 September 2021
As part of the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting of 22 April 2021

  1. Summary presentation
Name of issuerIdentity code of issuerTransaction dateIdentity code of financial instrumentTotal daily volume traded (number of shares)Daily weighted average price of shares purchasedMarket
BOUYGUES SA969500MOCLNQFNZN0D6313 September 2021FR000012050364,00036.14869234XPAR
BOUYGUES SA969500MOCLNQFNZN0D6314 September 2021FR000012050374,00036.09011527XPAR
BOUYGUES SA969500MOCLNQFNZN0D6315 September 2021FR000012050396,00036.10801625XPAR
BOUYGUES SA969500MOCLNQFNZN0D6316 September 2021FR000012050360,00036.20859XPAR
BOUYGUES SA969500MOCLNQFNZN0D6317 September 2021FR0000120503105,00036.08840847XPAR
  1. Detailed presentation

https://www.bouygues.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/2021-09-20-tableau-de-declaration-a-j7-des-operations-de-rachat.xls

BOUYGUES SA
A Société Anonyme (public limited company) with a share capital of €380,759,842
Registered office: 32 Avenue Hoche, 75008 Paris, France
Registration No. 572 015 246 Paris – I.E. FR 29 572 015 246

20 September 2021