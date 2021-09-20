Hemp, Inc.’s King of Hemp Products Available in Mendocino County at Mamas Medicinals

LAS VEGAS, NV, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Hemp, Inc. (OTC PINK: HEMP), an established leader in the industrial hemp market, announces that Mamas Medicinals CBD Store in Mendocino County is now stocking the entire King of Hemp ® product line.



In Mendocino County, you’ll find Mamas Medicinals CBD Store, owned by local Emily Held. Mamas Medicinals CBD storefront opened in 2018. The shop, which is furnished with rich colors, comfortable furniture, and exotic scents, is an escape from the busy downtown neighborhood.

Inside Mamas, you’ll find a variety of CBD products, including their own custom body care line, containing locally wildcrafted ingredients produced right there inside Mamas Medicinals . Some other features are free samples of CBD, enjoying the changing art on the walls, as well as a wide variety of teas; including green, black, white, pu-erh, oolong, and other pure options. Emily combines her love of tea with CBD and offers both. You will find Alchemy Tea House and Mamas Medicinals combined in one at this woman-owned storefront in Ukiah, California.

Mamas Medicinals focuses on creating an inviting environment that allows for one-on-one customer service. It is an inviting local spot that is great to stop by for a taste of tea or just a visit. If you are driving by Ukiah on the 101 heading to San Francisco or Humboldt and can use a refresh, this is the stop! Sample tea, sample CBD and recharge!

Mamas CBD Store seeks out the finest CBD products, made with integrity and free of chemicals. Emily is proud to carry the King of Hemp ® products at Mamas Medicinals . Not only is King of Hemp’s CBD grown organically but it is also a quality company. Taking pride in their products and treating their team of employees like family.

You can find Emily and Mamas Medicinals at 328 N. State St. Ukiah, CA 95482

King of Hemp ® products include Caviar, Diamonds, Pre-Rolls, Fortified Pre-Rolls and high-CBG Pre-Rolls under the Midnight Express moniker. Full product information and laboratory analysis for every King of Hemp ® product is accessible online as well as in USA Grocer stores.

According to Bruce Perlowin , Hemp, Inc.’s Chief Visionary Consultant (CVC), “Our number one goal has been to produce top-of-the-line CBD and CBG smokable products and significantly increase Hemp Inc.’s distribution revenue through established retail stores such as USA Grocer in Boca Raton, FL. Hemp Inc. has developed CBD consumption options that fit consumer lifestyles and deliver unparalleled results for all customers in the CBD market. We’ve done just that with the King of Hemp ® line.” Check out a few videos by Bruce Perlowin and Hemp Inc: “King of Pot, the Movie” and “Farming Hemp for Profit” and “Could Hemp Save the Planet?”

King of Hemp ® Tinctures are currently sold out, but new-formulation tinctures will be available at the King of Hemp® online store and at retail locations very soon.

King of Hemp ® Gummies are now in stock at Mamas Medicinals and online here . These CBD edibles come in a variety of flavors and potencies of 25 gm, 20 gm and 10 gm. Flavors include blue raspberry, kiwi, strawberry, pineapple, guava, tropical, apple, citrus, berry tang and more. CBD Fruit Rings (20 gm and 10 gm) are available in apple, peach and watermelon. King of Hemp® Sour Bears in assorted flavors (10 gm) are in stock, too.

King of Hemp ® Caviar (previously called Moon Rocks) offers high CBD potency and a rich taste. The Caviar is made from high-quality Bubba Kush hemp flower, coated in a THC-free distillate, and then rolled in CBG-rich kief. While Caviar can be smoked in a pipe or vaped, it should not be rolled into a cigarette.

King of Hemp ® Diamonds contain over 95% CBD and are derived from terpene-infused THC-free distillate. Diamonds are consumed by dabbing.

The robustly flavored King of Hemp ® Pre-Rolls are made from organic, pesticide-free Bubba Kush hemp wrapped in RAW Natural Rolling Paper. The unique wrapper is made from 100% plants with no added chalk or dyes. Pre-Rolls are sold online as singles and in a six-pack.

Fortified Pre-Rolls utilize the King of Hemp ® Pre-Roll and cover it with a high-CBD distillate and help kief. These highly potent, flavorful pre-rolls are recommended for experienced smokers.

Midnight Express, a high CBG Pre-Roll, is made from premium hemp flowers, named in honor of the 1977 book by Billy Hayes ‘ Midnight Express ’, which was also an award-winning feature film, written by Oliver Stone. Hemp, Inc . uses a proprietary process for its Pre-Rolls, which includes blending the best flower from numerous hemp crops. King of Hemp ® Pre-Rolls offer smokers a unique, consistent profile every time.

Hemp, Inc. began shipping its King of Hemp ® product line to stores across the country in late 2020.

WHAT IS HEMP, INC.?

What is Hemp, Inc .? With a deep-rooted social and environmental mission at its core, Hemp, Inc. seeks to build a business constituency for the American small hemp farmer, the American veteran, and other groups experiencing the ever-increasing disparity between tapering income and soaring expenses. The Company is on a mission to be a powerful engine for social change and economic revival, worldwide, by providing hemp products that are eco-friendly, sustainable, and healthy. Hemp, Inc. executives believe there can be tangible benefits reaped from adhering to a corporate social responsibility plan.

Hemp, Inc. investors can further support the company’s mission by making the King of Hemp® product purchases—a win/win scenario, because it generates revenue for the company and the King of Hemp ® offers only the highest quality CBD and CBG products .

Jim Hancock, newly announced President of Hemp, Inc ., stated, “Now is the time for all shareholders that live in the area to go to the store and purchase King of Hemp ® products for their own benefit and to support their investment in Hemp Inc . If you do not live in the area, go to the KingOfHemp.com website and order products so you can enjoy the benefits high-quality hemp brings.”

FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMER AND DISCLOSURES

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) requires issuers to provide "adequate current information" and Hemp, Inc. does… using the SEC's Alternative Reporting Standard to publicly report its quarterly and yearly financials. All current information can be found on www.hempinc.com/hemp-financial-disclosures/ . This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties.

Contact:

Hemp, Inc.

855-436-7688

ir@hempinc.com

