Premera Blue Cross and Walgreens Host COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic in Support of Health Equity Efforts in Wenatchee Valley

Wenatchee, Wash., Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of a shared commitment to ensuring equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines, Premera Blue Cross and Walgreens are hosting a community clinic in the Wenatchee Valley. The clinic is part of a larger effort by both Premera and Walgreens to improve healthcare and address access barriers within the communities they serve.

Premera and Walgreens are partnering with the Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce, Wenatchee Downtown Association and Forterra, Inc., to host the clinic, which will be held between 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 21 as part of the Wenatchee Valley Community Job Fair, which will be held at the Wenatchee Convention Center, 121 N Wenatchee Ave, Wenatchee, Wash. People who get a vaccination will receive a $50 gift card while supplies last.

“We appreciate this unique collaboration with Walgreens and Premera Blue Cross to provide this opportunity to our community in Downtown Wenatchee,” said Linda Haglund, Executive Director, Wenatchee Downtown Association

The clinic will offer the Pfizer vaccine free of charge and appointments are not required. The vaccine has been approved for people ages 12 and up.

“We’re really pleased that we could be part of this effort to get more people vaccinated,” said Deb Brown, president of Forterra, Inc., the Association of Washington Business’ employer services arm. “Increasing vaccination rates is not only the best defense against COVID-19, but in light of increased cases and the Delta variant, it’s the best way to ensure the economy can stay fully open. Another shutdown or partial shutdown would be really tough, particularly on the small employers that we serve.”

This clinic is a critical part of Premera’s commitment to helping communities disproportionately impacted by the pandemic. Premera has hosted similar clinics at its campus in Mountlake Terrace, Wash., and contributed $150,000 to the All in WA Vaccine Equity Initiative.

“At Premera, we recognize that there are long-standing health inequities that persist, and we are committed to making healthcare work better for everyone” said David Condon, Vice President— Eastern Washington, Premera Blue Cross. “Through this clinic, we hope to remove barriers for Wenatchee Valley residents who may have had difficulties in obtaining a COVID-19 vaccine.”

Walgreens will provide the staffing and operational support for the off-site clinic, and additional volunteer support will be provided by Forterra, Inc., and Premera. Walgreens has been focused on the equitable distribution of COVID-19 vaccines since the start of the pandemic. The company utilizes innovative care models like off-site clinics as a way to meet people where they are offering walk-up access to COVID-19 vaccination.

People who receive the vaccine will be provided with details on how to obtain a second dose. Premera and Walgreens will host other clinics throughout Washington that are focused on providing equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines.

The CDC recommends a COVID-19 vaccination for everyone over 12 years of age. Anyone under the age of 18 must have a parent or guardian present to be vaccinated. COVID-19 vaccines provided at no cost with health plan or government program coverage. Walgreens is following CDC guidelines to provide safe access to COVID-19 vaccines. Vaccines are subject to availability. State, age and health related restrictions may apply.

About Premera Blue Cross

Premera Blue Cross is a leading health plan in the Pacific Northwest, providing comprehensive health benefits and tailored services to about 2.5 million people, from individuals to Fortune 100 companies. For more information, visit www.premera.com.

About Walgreens

Walgreens (www.walgreens.com) is included in the Retail Pharmacy USA Division of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc., a global leader in retail and wholesale pharmacy. As America’s most loved pharmacy, health and beauty company, Walgreens purpose is to champion the health and wellbeing of every community in America. Operating more than 9,000 retail locations across America, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, Walgreens is proud to be a neighborhood health destination serving approximately 8 million customers each day. Walgreens pharmacists play a critical role in the U.S. healthcare system by providing a wide range of pharmacy and healthcare services. To best meet the needs of customers and patients, Walgreens offers a true omnichannel experience, with platforms bringing together physical and digital, supported by the latest technology to deliver high-quality products and services in local communities nationwide.