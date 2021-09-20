Dogedrinks Defi Set to Disrupting the Soft Drink Industry

GUADALAJARA, Mexico, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dogedrinks is proud to announce its completion of formula trials and intellectual property solicitation. Focusing now on production of the drinks lineup, an additional special edition beverage for the anticipated Christmas listing in Amazon will be added to the original four-drink lineup.



Dogedrinks is an innovative soft drink company based in Mexico and a token ecosystem developed in the Binance Smart Chain at the same time.

Decentralized finance provides the opportunity to create new financial structures that allow inclusively anyone from around the world to participate in exciting product developments that could potentially become global.

Dogedrinks was created by a team of active executives, creatives, and scientific researchers from the international soft drinks industry, experienced talents that have provided services for some of the biggest brands of the world, from REDBULL to DIAGEO and smaller up and coming brands around Europe and North America.

Dogedrinks brings an innovative portfolio of drinks to the global trillion-dollar industry by providing natural, prebiotic, anti-oxidant, nutritious, plant-based ingredients.

The initial lineup of drinks is;

Doge Energy

Doge Relax

Doge sleep

Doge Focus

Originally designed for all consumers that want to be enjoying a non-alcoholic, sugar-free soft beverage, Dogedrinks has a brand identity that thrives in this generation's love for DEFI and its cultural icons.

The registered company and the token are joined by a contract that dictates all net-profits generated by the soft drinks distribution will be integrated back into the token ecosystem, generating higher appreciation in the value of the tokens as well as providing liquidity to finance staking pools, NFTs, and farms that will ultimately benefit the holders, wherever they might be.

The token is now live on the Binance Smart Chain and can be acquired via Pancakeswap, the soft drink distribution will commence in the Christmas season of 2021 starting in Mexico via online direct sales through website and platforms like Amazon. In the first quarter of 2022, the products will be also available for online purchase in the USA and Canada, continuing with China and the Asian market by the end of 2022.

For more information on the products, the team behind, the roadmap and media inquiries;

Social Links

Twitter: https://twitter.com/doge_drinks

Telegram: https://t.me/dogedrinks

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/doge_drinks

Medium: https://dogedrinks.medium.com

Media Contact

Brand: Dogedrinks

Email: Revolution@Doge-Drinks.com

Website: https://doge-drinks.com

SOURCE: Dogedrinks