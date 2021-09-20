Snapt to Present Nova V2 at Nutanix .NEXT Digital Experience

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snapt, a Nutanix partner, announced today that it will host a booth at Nutanix's Global .NEXT Digital Experience conference to present Nova V2, the newest version of Snapt's cloud-native ADC, built for multi-location, multi-cloud and multi-platform deployments.

Snapt ensures applications deployed on Nutanix Hyperconverged Infrastructure are always-on, fast and secure. Clients leveraging the Snapt ADC platform can modernize application delivery with lightweight, software-defined, cloud-native application delivery controllers. Snapt offers a unified ADC solution through its ADC solutions, Aria and Nova, which feature: Layer-7 Load Balancer, Web Acceleration, Web Application Firewall and API Protection (WAF, WAAP), and a Global Server Load Balancer (GSLB).

"Our solutions on Nutanix further our goal of truly enabling modern application deployments. Snapt integrates with Nutanix to provide high-performance load balancing and security for business-critical apps," said Dave Blakey, CEO, Snapt.

On September 20-23, 2021, the .NEXT Digital Experience will bring together visionaries, developers, and IT leaders from around the globe to share the latest in hybrid multi-cloud computing, datacenter infrastructure, storage, end-user computing, database and more. The interactive event will feature a virtual "expo floor" where attendees can explore and discover new ways to modernize and optimize their datacenter operations. For more information and to register for the event, please visit: https://www.nutanix.com/next/register

About Snapt

