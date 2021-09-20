Gaming Console Market: Game-changing mechanics! AllTheResearch

PLEASANTON CA, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Gaming Console Market 2021 by Platform (TV, Desktop/Laptop, Tablet, Mobile); by Modality (Home Consoles, Handheld, Hybrid); by End User (Residential, Commercial, Others); and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, MEA) published by AllTheResearch, features an analysis of the current and future scenario of the global Gaming Console market.

Global Gaming Console market is expected to reach USD 53.6 Billion by 2027, with a growing CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period (2021-2027).

The market for Gaming Console surely has a great future ahead, however it demands supportive factors such as awareness among consumers, regulations, promotional activities from vendors as well as governments, and so on.

Global Gaming Console Market Report Overview:

The report overview includes studying the market scope, leading players like NVIDIA Corporation, Valve Corporation, PlayJam, BlueStacks, Nintendo, Mad Catz, Microsoft, Sony Corporation, etc., market segments and sub-segments, market analysis by type, application, geography. The report covers Leading Countries and analyzes the potential of the global Gaming Console industry, providing statistical information about market dynamics, growth factors, major challenges, and market entry strategy Analysis, opportunities, and forecasts. The biggest highlight of the report is to provide companies in the industry with a strategic analysis of the impact of COVID-19.

The improvement in the gaming console market may be credited to the presentation of new and progressed general media gadgets. Innovative progressions and improvement in a few sound visuals have altogether extended the interest of these control center. The growing openness of best in class sound systems and presentations gives a rich and further created knowledge to buyers. Besides, HDTVs with HDMI ports and inborn distant accessibility, which can uphold outer hard plates are likewise expected to offer an advanced encounter to clients.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Gaming Console Market:

The COVID-19 pandemic contrarily affected different ventures except for the gaming consoles industry. The business creates high-income on the annual basis and more than 700 million gamers who play computer games favour gaming consoles over different channels. During COVID-19, there was a significant expansion in the number of gamers recorded as compared to previous years, demand for consoles keep on leftover consistent at present. Market players are exploiting the rising demand for gaming consoles as shoppers across the globe are investing more energy at home. The pandemic, nonetheless, isn't the only driving element for consistent market development. Digital distribution of games has permitted gaming console producers to acquire a bigger number of benefits than from selling physicals duplicates. A more detailed analysis specific to gaming console industry will be provided in the report.

The Major Companies Covered in Gaming Console Market Report are:

NVIDIA Corporation, Valve Corporation, PlayJam, BlueStacks, Nintendo, Mad Catz, Microsoft, Sony Corporation, SEGA, Atari, Inc., Logitech, Activision Publishing, Inc., Avatar Reality, Inc., Electronic Arts Inc., Nintendo, Kava, LLC, Linden Research, Inc., Epic Games, Inc., Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc., BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Europe S.A.S and Among Others

Gaming Console Market Segmentation:

By Platform Outlook:

TV

Desktop/Laptop

Tablet

Mobile

By Modality Outlook:

Home Consoles

Handheld

Hybrid

By End User Outlook:

Residential

Commercial

Others

Regional Analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

In terms of geography, The Asia-Pacific dominated the gaming console market and is projected to hold the largest revenue share over the forecast period. The growth in the region is mainly attributed to the presence of prominent players such as Sony Corporation, Nintendo Co. Ltd, and others in the region. Moreover, the number of active gamers present in the countries including China, South Korea, Japan, India, and others is almost five times as compared to North America.

Gaming Console Market Key Findings:

Based on the modality, the home console segment held the largest market share in 2020

Based on end users, the residential segment held the largest revenue share in 2020

Based on regions, the Asia-Pacific dominated and is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period

Recent News:

In March 2021, Electronics Arts collaborated with Coldwood Interactive. This collaboration with Indie studios helped to deliver a bold, innovative game experience to the gamers.

Qualcomm May Be Working on a Nintendo Switch-Like Gaming Console Powered by Android

Microsoft Expands Designed for Xbox Program To Include Three New Monitors

KFConsole Is Very Real: Can Your Sony PlayStation And Microsoft Xbox Consoles Keep Your Chicken Warm?

Reasons for Buying this Report:

This Gaming Console Market report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics

It provides a forward-looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth

It provides a six-year forecast assessed based on how the market is predicted to grow

It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future

It provides pinpoint analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors

Table of Contents Gaming Console Market:

Market Introduction

Research Methodology

Executive Summary

Premium Insights

Market Overview & Competitive Landscape

Market Segmentation (Market Size and Share Analysis)

Market Dynamics

COVID – 19 Opportunity Mapping

Regional Market Analysis

Company Profiles

