WISeKey and GDGC Officially Launched Black Mamba Package Autographed by Kobe Bryant on the WISe.Art Trusted Marketplace for Luxury NFTs

The auction will run live from September 20th - 28th through the WISe.Art digital marketplace; only three King Power Tourbillion Black Mambas were ever made in rose gold, making this timepiece exclusive among the illusive.



Geneva, Switzerland – September 20, 2021 - WISeKey International Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: WKEY; SIX: WIHN), a leading cyber security, IoT, and AI platform company, today announced that in collaboration with GDGC Enterprises, LLC (“GDGC”), a New York based NFT and luxury asset advisory firm that specializes in the tokenization and sale of select assets across the globe, organized a Webinar on Monday, September 20, 2021 giving details on the auction of the Kobe Bryant Autographed Black Mamba Package through the WISeArt Trusted Marketplace ( https://www.wise.art ) for luxury NFTs.

The exclusive package will consist of a limited Edition 1/3 18K Rose Gold Black Mamba Tourbillion watch, designed, and signed by Kobe Bryant, a sneaker signed by Kobe Bryant and a custom curated digital artwork designed by New York City based artist Moshé Douglas. The auction will go live on September 20, 2021, through the WISe.Art digital marketplace, with a starting price of $ 1,008,240.

Speakers during the Webinar included:

Carlos Creus Moreira, CEO and Founder of WISeKey

Toni Tal Barel, Watch & Jewelry Valuator, Collector and Investor

Moish E. Peltz, Esq, Partner of Falcon Rappaport & Berkman PLLC

Kenneth J. Falcon, Esq, Managing Partner of Falcon Rappaport& Berkman PLLC

Ashok Ranadive, Director of Professional Services at Casper Labs

Gregory Gadson, Managing Partner & Chief Technology Officer of GDGC Enterprises, LLC

WISeKey, together with invited experts, addressed how the team at GDGC was able to strategically secure the asset to the blockchain and entering each item’s detailed specs, such as the crystal type, bezel, strap material as well as origin of sale.

In addition, they debated why the WISe.Art platform was selected to perform this method of tokenization and provenance creation (which can’t be tampered with or disputed as the information will live on forever in the Metaverse).

As previously announced, WISeKey commercially launched its WISe.Art NFT platform ( https://www.wise.art ) for the collectible and luxury market on September 1, 2021, following a series of market test auctions, including the two world premiere NFT auctions of the digital twins of a physical watch .

At the end of the session, they officially opened the auction from this amazing Kobe Bryant Autographed Black Mamba Package that combines the physical and digital twins of a Hublot 1/3 18k Rose Gold tourbillion watch and a Nike Kobe Zoom VIII sneaker, both signed by Kobe that holds a historic value in the sports world.

In 2013, Kobe Bryant signed the Black Mamba watch which features a manual winding brushed movement, 27 jewels, mono-metallic balance rotating in a one-minute tourbillon carriage, 18k rose gold and titanium case, ceramic bezel insert, ceramic bezel, skeletonized brushed dial, subsidiary dials for the chronograph and 30-minute registers, brushed serpent form around the tourbillon and registers, sapphire crystal back secured with Kobe Bryant signature, single pusher at 2 o'clock and dial and movement signed by Kobe Bryant with an 18k rose gold and titanium deployment clasp.



About WISeKey

WISeKey (NASDAQ: WKEY; SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey microprocessors secure the pervasive computing shaping today’s Internet of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an install base of over 1.6 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens etc.). WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the edge of IoT as our semiconductors produce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications to predict the failure of their equipment before it happens.

Our technology is Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey’s Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust (“RoT”) provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com .

About GDGC Enterprises LLC:

GDGC Enterprises LLC, is a full service Non-Fungible Token (NFT) and luxury asset advisory firm that specializes in the tokenization and sale of select assets across the globe. Through its partnerships with industry leading firms, GDGC Enterprises provides a vertically integrated full scope process from provenance to sale for select luxury assets throughout the world. Once, the provenance, is certified it is then minted as an NFT (Non-Fungible Token) on the Ethereum blockchain. Once, minted the NFT is then bundled with the physical asset creating a package. Through the Wise.Art platform, GDGC facilitates a digital auction for the NFT package which is then marketed and facilitated.

